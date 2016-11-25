He launched into a bizarre rant against his former best friend before being admitted to hospital for "psychiatric evaluation" but now Beyonce is begging Jay Z to make up with Kanye West.

Beyonce begs Jay Z to 'make up' with Kanye

The Lemonade singer is said to be gently pushing her rap mogul husband to reach out to Kanye, who has remained in the UCLA Medical Centre after being admitted on Monday.

“Beyoncé is urging Jay to let bygones be bygones, and Jay is coming round to the idea and fast as he sees Kanye is in trouble," a source tells The Sun.

“No matter what has happened between them, Kanye has always been Jay’s little bro and Jay has always called him his ‘familia’.”

It's believed the falling out between the two rappers has contributed to Kanye's troubled time.

Although Jay has stuck by Kanye side during previous troubled times, the insider adds that tensions between the two heightened when the Empire State of Mind rapper and Beyonce refused to attend Kanye's wedding to Kim Kardashian.

“When Kanye’s mother Donda died, it was Bey and Jay that Kanye turned to. They were his number one comforters, with Beyoncé even playing Connect 4 with him to take his mind off things," the insider adds.

“They’re now planning to reach out to Kanye quietly and in private to avoid any media storm but just to let him know they are there for him.”

Earlier this week fans demanded a refund after Kanye launched into a rant about his former friends before ending his Sacramento concert after only 30 minutes.

“Beyonce, I was hurt,” Kanye told the crowd. “I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and [Drake’s] Hotline Bling," he added.

The 39-year-old then took aim at Jay telling the crowd, "Jay Z, I know you got killas. Please don’t send them at my head. Just call me — talk to me like I man."

After walking off-stage after the rant, Kanye cancelled 21 remaining concert days of his Saint Pablo tour.

The following day the father-of-two was hospitalised for "psychiatric evaluation" amid rumours he suffered a "psychotic breakdown."

TMZ has since released the 911 call, with responders describing his health scare as a "psychiatric emergency".

Wife Kim was in New York to attend the Angel Ball when the incident took place, but quickly cancelled her appearance at the Angel Ball to be at Kanye's side.

She has since remained at his bedside, with People reporting she is supporting her husband "100 per cent".

