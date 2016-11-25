Florence Henderson, mum on the Brady Bunch, has died

Florence Henderson, who famously played the mum on Brady Bunch has died aged 82.

The actress who went from Broadway star to television icon when she became Carol Brady on "The Brady Bunch" passed away surrounded by family and friends, her manager, Kayla Pressman, said in a statement, reports the Associated Press.

The Brady Bunch first aired in 1969, returned to television in various forms again and again, including "The Brady Bunch Hour" in 1977, "The Brady Brides" in 1981 and "The Bradys" in 1990.

In the 1990s, Florence had numerous cooking shows and in 2008 she hosted her own television series, The Florence Henderson Show, which aired on RLTV (Retirement Living TV). Then in 2010 she competed on the US version of Dancing With The Stars.

The actress leaves behind four children and five grandchildren.

