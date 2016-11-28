Imogen bans Kyle from Candyman party

Radio host Kyle Sandilands must have thought all of his Christmases had come at once when The Candyman - aka Travers Beynon- personally invited him to one of his extremely exclusive parties.

Speaking on his KIISFM radio show on Monday, the shock jock explained that he had eagerly accepted the invite to the 12-hour bash, only to be banned from going by his younger girlfriend Imogen Anthony.

"I know that sounds massively p*ssy-whipped but I'm just not allowed," the 44 year-old said, adding that 22 year-old Imogen's extreme reaction came as a shock.

"I was surprised at the filth that came out of her mouth [when I told her about it]," he said, "but basically at the end of it, the answer was, I'm not allowed to go."

The Candyman is a model-turned-entrepreneur and tobacco mogul, famed for his lavish Gold Coast parties that can cost up to $500,000 and brimming with bikini-clad babes, some of whom have been photographed wearing dog collars and being led around on leashes.

The parties feature stunts like laser shows, fireworks and appearances by animals like elephants, plus copious food and drinks and even a make-up bar for girls to reapply their cosmetics after frolicking in he pool.

The entrepreneur, who's based on the Gold Coast, lives with his wife and multiple girlfriends.

