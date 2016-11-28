While love is certainly in the air for Married at First Sight contestants Alex Garner and Zoe Hendrix who’ve just welcomed their first child into the world, it's undeniably been a bumpy ride for the first-time parents.

MAFS's Alex and Zoe on daughter's terrifying birth

When giving birth two weeks ago to daughter Harper-Rose, Zoe wasn’t sure her baby would make it, after tragic complications almost took her little girl’s life.

In an exclusive for Woman’s Day magazine, the pair, who met on the 2015 series of Channel Nine’s reality TV show, opened up about the Harper-Rose being born with her umbilical cord wrapped twice around her neck.

“I was so scared of losing her. All of a sudden this feeling of fear rushed over me,” Zoe, who also suffered a miscarriage last year, told WD.

After the devastating loss of her unborn child, Zoe became pregnant with Harper-Rose but was soon diagnosed with with hyperemesis gravidarum – the same severe morning sickness Kate Middleton experienced when pregnant with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“I was in hospital for two days on a drip, and was vomiting 30 times a day,” Zoe, who later shrugged the sickness, told WD in a previous interview.

On November 14, the 27-year-old had to be induced after experiencing pelvic problems. Once her baby girl was born, she cradled her in her arms.

But seconds later, the doctors snatched Harper-Rose from Zoe’s chest as they noticed she was being strangled by her umbilical cord.

Luckily Harper-Rose, who was born with a head full of black hair, was placed back in her mummy’s arms moments after the scary incident.

“There’s nothing more amazing than seeing your child for the first time. It’s indescribable,” Alex said, before revealing their daughter was named after Zoe’s favourite author Harper-Lee.

Zoe admitted Alex is a “trouper” of a dad, while the 30-year-old gushed about his wife to to WD, telling them: “Zoe was made to be a mum," despite her rocky start.

If Zoe’s tragic experience as a first-time mother wasn’t heartbreaking enough, the brunette beauty’s childhood was tough to say the least.

Zoe and her twin brother were abandoned by their mother in Ethiopia and spent the majority of their early years in an orphanage before a Tasmanian couple adopted them at the age of five.

While it must have been a difficult start for the siblings, Zoe told the mag how grateful she was to her birth mother for giving her and her brother a better life in Australia.

“Holding my daughter has made me reflect on the incredible selfless love that mothers have for their children,” she said.

“I know how much my mother would’ve truly loved my brother and I to make the ultimate sacrifice.”

Having overcome it all, Alex and Zoe now feel like their lucky life as healthy family of three can truly begin.

Despite still being in awe of their baby Harper-Rose, Zoe admitted to WD: “She’s still trying to figure things out and doesn't really like to sleep during the night but we’re adjusting.”

Zoe added she’s keen for two more “but after a few sleepless nights, one is pretty good for now.”

