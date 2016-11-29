News

Bec wears tight dress amid baby talk

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be /

Last week it was claimed that Bec and Lleyton Hewitt are expecting baby number four.

'Nothing but love': Bec and Lleyton cosy as ever at Newcombe Medal

'Nothing but love': Bec and Lleyton cosy as ever at Newcombe Medal

And while the duo are yet to comment on the report in Woman’s Day, they did step out at the Australian Tennis Awards last night, looking more loved-up than ever.

Bec and Lleyton loved up at Melbourne's Newcombe Medal. Photo: Getty Images

Dolled in a figure-hugging, electric blue dress with her blonde locks wrapped up in a high bun, Bec looked slender and stunning by her hubby’s side on the red carpet at Melbourne’s Crown Entertainment Complex.

However, some fans believed the slim star was looking slightly curvier than usual in the stomach area.

“Nothing but love at the Newcombe Medal!” Lleyton captioned an Instagram picture of the duo as the annual award ceremony began to kick off.

"Nothing but love." Photo: Instagram/lleytonhewitt89

It’s their first appearance as a couple following rumours that they got into a spat at the Melbourne Cup Day.

The pair glowed on the red carpet in stylish clothes. Photo: Getty Images

Bec looked chic in a figure-hugging, electric blue dress. Photo: Getty Images

However, Lleyton, 35, wasted no time branding those reports as being, “so far away from the truth,” while Bec told the Herald Sun: “It disappoints me to think that we cannot go out and enjoy a day with friends without it being sabotaged.”

Mia, 10, Cruz, seven and Ava, six. Photo: Instagram/bechewitt23

The Aussie couple have been married for more than a decade and are proud parents to gorgeous, Mia, 10, Cruz, seven and Ava, six.

Bec and her lookalike daughter Ava recently announced they’re Barbie’s Christmas ambassadors and released a range of dolls that bare an uncanny resemblance to the mother-daughter duo.

