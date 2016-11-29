Bec wears tight dress amid baby talk

Last week it was claimed that Bec and Lleyton Hewitt are expecting baby number four.

And while the duo are yet to comment on the report in Woman’s Day, they did step out at the Australian Tennis Awards last night, looking more loved-up than ever.

Dolled in a figure-hugging, electric blue dress with her blonde locks wrapped up in a high bun, Bec looked slender and stunning by her hubby’s side on the red carpet at Melbourne’s Crown Entertainment Complex.

However, some fans believed the slim star was looking slightly curvier than usual in the stomach area.

“Nothing but love at the Newcombe Medal!” Lleyton captioned an Instagram picture of the duo as the annual award ceremony began to kick off.

It’s their first appearance as a couple following rumours that they got into a spat at the Melbourne Cup Day.

However, Lleyton, 35, wasted no time branding those reports as being, “so far away from the truth,” while Bec told the Herald Sun: “It disappoints me to think that we cannot go out and enjoy a day with friends without it being sabotaged.”

The Aussie couple have been married for more than a decade and are proud parents to gorgeous, Mia, 10, Cruz, seven and Ava, six.

Bec and her lookalike daughter Ava recently announced they’re Barbie’s Christmas ambassadors and released a range of dolls that bare an uncanny resemblance to the mother-daughter duo.

