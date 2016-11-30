Bella caught stalking pic of ex The Weeknd

Bella Hadid and ex boyfriend The Weeknd reportedly called it quits earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean the pair don’t still have feelings for each other.

When the 20-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel was on the place bound for Paris on Monday, she was caught peeking at a throwback photo of the pair.

Fellow VS model Kelly Gale was seated behind the brunette beauty on the place and took a Snapchat video of Bella gazing at a cosy Instagram picture of her and Abel Tesfaye kissing.

Bella and Abel, 26, will both be making an appearance at the 2016 VS Runway Show in the French capital, which will be filmed on November 30 and aired on December 5.

It’s the Vogue cover girl’s first time strutting the VS runway, while this will be The Weeknd’s second performance at the highly anticipated lingerie show, having performed at last year in New York.

Fans were quick to pick up Kelly’s Snapchat and reposted the picture to a fan account.

“Bella looking at a picture of her & Abel on her Instagram, whilst on the plane to Paris for the VSFS,” the abelxbella fan captioned the trio of images of the smooching couple.

Fans in the comments section noted the pair never officially confirmed their breakup.

“I think they are still together,” one fan commented.

“The love's not over,” another wrote.

“I think that Victoria Secret asked them to break up to get more views on the show- obviously get back together afterwards after seeing her walk by,” another fan speculated.

According to E! News, Bella and Abel already bumped into each other at the same restaurant at Costes Hotel.

The pair were having dinner separately with their friends but an E! source reported: “Bella sat next to The Weeknd and spoke for a little while to him. They were really cool with each other.”

While fans are hopeful the pair will reignite their love post the VS show, a source recently told People: “Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album.

“They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends,” the source was quoted as saying.

It was reported earlier this month that Bella and the Can’t Feel My Face hitmaker split up after 18 months of dating.

The couple first met when Bella posed for the Canadian musician’s album Beauty Behind The Madness in April 2015.

