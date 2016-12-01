Nicole is Keith's 'caretaker'

He's been to rehab three times for drink and drug addiction, and now Keith Urban's wife Nicole Kidman has revealed that she's his 'caretaker'.

Nicole admits to being Keith's 'caretaker'

The pair had been wed for just four months when Keith checked into the Betty Ford Center in Palm Springs in 2006.

And Nicole, who stood loyally by his side, has opened up about the supportive role she plays in their marriage.

“In my family, I'm very much the caretaker,” the 49-year-old tells New York Magazine. “My husband always says, 'You can't save the world, Nicole,' but I think it's just an inherent part of me.”

Nicole, who has daughters Faith Margaret, 5 and Sunday Rose, 8, with Keith, says that her protective instincts come down to her endless love for her family.

She tells: “The love is abundant, and it doesn't just evaporate or disappear - it's just there, and it’s a bottomless well.”

Nicole’s maternal instincts must have come in handy when it came to Keith, 49, acknowledging his past struggles with drug addiction and ultimately getting the help he needed.

The singer, who spent three months in rehab in 2006, opened up about the effect his struggles would have had on his wife, a year later.

“It was very, very hard to have to have her go through that,” he told People Magazine in November 2007.

He added: “Nicole listened to her heart and did what she felt was the right thing to do.

“To see that kind of love in action, that's very moving and deeply inspiring and just makes me want to be a better man.”

Nicole’s reveal comes after she recently opened up to People Magazine about helping loved ones through tough times.

She said: “[It’s] a very big thing for people like me who go, 'I can take care of you. I can do it.

“At some point, you just have to say, 'I love you and I'm here when you decide to do the work. If you don't, then that's it.’''

