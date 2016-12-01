News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant
Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant

'Pregnant' Bec Hewitt hides stomach

Frances Kindon
Yahoo7 Be /

Rumours that Bec Hewitt could have baby number four on the way have been doing the rounds for the last few weeks.

'Pregnant' Bec Hewitt hides stomach

'Pregnant' Bec Hewitt hides stomach

And now the former actress has sent fans into a frenzy of speculation after she was been spotted enjoying a family day out in Queensland with a newspaper placed over her stomach.

Walking with husband Lleyton and their three children Mia, 11, Cruz, seven and Ava, six over the weekend, Bec, 33 - who recently revealed she has no plans to return to TV - raised eyebrows by keeping her tummy firmly out of view.

Bec hid her stomach behind a newspaper. Source: Diimex

And with all her children growing up, the 33-year-old actress felt like it was "now or never" to grow their family, according to Woman's Day.

"She felt there would never been a better time, with the three kids settled and happy in Melbourne," a close friend tells the publication.

The family enjoyed a stroll in Queensland. Source: Diimex

"Bec has talked about having another baby for ages."

Are Bec and Lleyton expecting baby number four? Source: Instagram

The couple have recently dodged split rumours. Source: Instagram

If true, it would certainly be happy news for the pair, who have been forced to fend off repeated split rumours in recent months.

However, the mag claims that even their trip to Noosa was overshadowed by ‘tension’.

"There weren't too many smiles when they walked down the street. They didn't seem happy at all,” adds the article.

RELATED: Inside Bec Hewitt's huge plans for a fresh start

RELATED: Reports: The final straw in Bec and Lleyton Hewitt's marriage?

For their part, Bec and Lleyton insist their marriage is as strong as ever.

Responding to rumours that they argued at this year’s Melbourne Cup, Bec told the Herald Sun, “It disappoints me to think that we cannot go out and enjoy a day with friends without it being sabotaged.
Lleyton also slammed the articles for being “so far away from the truth.”

Lleyton and Bec are parens to Mia, Cruz and Ava. Source: Instagram

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top