'Pregnant' Bec Hewitt hides stomach

Rumours that Bec Hewitt could have baby number four on the way have been doing the rounds for the last few weeks.

And now the former actress has sent fans into a frenzy of speculation after she was been spotted enjoying a family day out in Queensland with a newspaper placed over her stomach.

Walking with husband Lleyton and their three children Mia, 11, Cruz, seven and Ava, six over the weekend, Bec, 33 - who recently revealed she has no plans to return to TV - raised eyebrows by keeping her tummy firmly out of view.

And with all her children growing up, the 33-year-old actress felt like it was "now or never" to grow their family, according to Woman's Day.

"She felt there would never been a better time, with the three kids settled and happy in Melbourne," a close friend tells the publication.

"Bec has talked about having another baby for ages."

If true, it would certainly be happy news for the pair, who have been forced to fend off repeated split rumours in recent months.

However, the mag claims that even their trip to Noosa was overshadowed by ‘tension’.

"There weren't too many smiles when they walked down the street. They didn't seem happy at all,” adds the article.

For their part, Bec and Lleyton insist their marriage is as strong as ever.

Responding to rumours that they argued at this year’s Melbourne Cup, Bec told the Herald Sun, “It disappoints me to think that we cannot go out and enjoy a day with friends without it being sabotaged.

Lleyton also slammed the articles for being “so far away from the truth.”

