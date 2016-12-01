News

Jen admits she's in the mile high club

Yasmin Vought
Yahoo7 Be /

Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres both admitted to loving a bit of the old mile high action in a new interview.

But in true Ellen style, the talkshow host just had to take it one step further.

During the segment on The Ellen Show, the pair played ‘Never Have I Ever’, and nothing was off limits.

“Never have I ever joined the mile high club,” Ellen quipped for the opening question, as they both revealed they had.

The audience cheered on to encourage Jen's honesty. Source: The Ellen Show/YouTube

And then it gets juicy when Ellen probes: “Never have I ever joined the mile high club in the cockpit.”

Coyly glancing at the audience, the 47-year-old actress then raises her paddle reluctantly as the audience cheers her on.

"Never have I ever with the pilot and the flight attendant." Source: The Ellen Show/YouTube

"Never have I ever with the pilot,” Ellen adds, as Jen’s “I Have” paddle remains raised.

Intrigued, the wife of Portia de Rossi then adds “With the co-pilot and the flight attendant”?

You guessed it. Jen reveals she went there too.

So where does she draw the line when it comes to her mid-air shenanigans?

Jennifer Aniston admits she gets her freak on in the cockpit...but not just with her husband Justin Theroux. Source: Getty

Turns out snacks aren't welcome within her mile high club limits. Well, when it comes to those complimentary peanut sachets anyway.

“Well, that’s just disgusting,” Jen laughs at Ellen’s query to whether she was munching on peanuts at the time.

Hey, what happens in the air stays in the air!

