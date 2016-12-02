Liev Schreiber believes he and ex Naomi Watts will always be "very close" because they share their children together.

Liev Schreiber breaks silence on Naomi Watts split

The actor and the 48-year-old actress split up in September after 11 years, but he insists they will always be "together" because they are parents to sons Alexander, nine, and Samuel, seven.

Asked on CBS This Morning if the change in his personal life is scary, he said: "Yeah. Of course it is. But, you know, we're parents together so we'll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what and... we're very close.

"Hopefully, that never changes and I don't think it will."

The 49-year-old joked that he is currently too busy working on his Broadway play Les Liaisons Dangereuses to go on a date with anyone new at the moment.

Asked by presenter Gayle King if he wants her help getting a date or if he is OK at the moment, he referred to Cecile Volanges, who his character in the play seduces, and joked: "Yeah. I'm busy with the 15-year-old."

While this is the first time Liev has spoken out since his relationship ended, Naomi recently said she is in a "good place" following the split.

"I feel I'm in a good place in my life and I want to make sure my kids are healthy," she told Stellar Magazine. My kids are happy and things are going to go well. Those are my hopes for me and for all of us.

"I feel like change is always scary, but that's only because transition for anyone is new and you wonder how things are going to go."

RELATED: Naomi Watts finally breaks her silence about shock split

RELATED: Naomi Watts spotted first time since split from Liev Schreiber

Following their split, Naomi was spotted in the audience at 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses' and she believes it is vital for their children that things stay cordial between them.

She previously said: "He's the father of my kids. So it was important to support him. I was very curious to see this and all of his work.

"The play is fantastic and really I hope everyone gets to see it because he does some extraordinary work up there."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram