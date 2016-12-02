The Veronicas slam body shamers

Lisa and Jess Origliasso from The Veronicas have hit back at haters who have criticised them about their weight.

"We are comfortable in our bodies, we know how healthy we are," Jess told the Daily Telegraph.

Lisa adds: "We have been getting it for such a long time. You get tired of it."

The 30-year-old twins are no stranger to being skinny shamed over the years.

The musical duo have been forced to defend their thin frame to social media trolls who have accused them of battling eating disorders.

The twins took to Facebook to defend their body weight in an emotional post last year.

"I am familiar with being called sick. I've wrongly been called sick by newspapers and magazines through my entire career," shared Jess.

She wrote that although she is skinny, she is "happy and healthy".

The singer also encouraged her fans to "treat their body like a temple" and to embrace the skin they're in.

"Everyone's body is different. I'll never be Kim Kardasidan. And I'll never be a 6ft super model," she wrote.

"Some people will never have my body type. But we're not meant to compare our power in this life to others' bodies. Our power lay in OUR choices. And I chose happiness, health, balance and integrity."

