Bec Judd's $1.9m home fails to sell at auction

Yasmin Vought
Yahoo7 Be /

Rebecca Judd and her husband Chris put their stunning Melbourne townhouse to auction at the weekend, but nobody placed a single bid.

More than 30 people attended the sale on Sunday, although there was radio silence when it came to bidders on the four-bedroom Prahran property, Herald Sun reports.

McGrath real estate principal Michael Townsend tells the publication that Rebecca and Chris were left 'disappointed' after the opening bid of $1.85 million failed to inspire buyers.

Chris and Bec Judd. Source: Getty

It's stunning! Source: McGrath/realestate.com.au

“Like any vendor they woke up hoping to sell but were well aware of what the response was every step of the way,” he explains of the house, which the couple planned to sell for charity.

“Chris is disappointed like anyone would be not to sell at auction but we’re confident it will be pretty soon.”

The agent adds that the Judds are currently in negotiations with a party from Sydney.

Once sold, proceeds from the property – which comes with all interiors, artworks, contents and accessories – will be donated to St Kilda drug and alcohol charity, Windana.

The property was initially placed on the market for $1.9 million. Source: McGrath/realestate.com.au

The couple documented the refurbishments done to the family home as part of Bec's online home style series.

Bec styled the home herself. Source: McGrath/realestate.com.au

Plenty of room for a budding brood. Source: McGrath/realestate.com.au

The perfect spot to unwind over the summer. Source: McGrath/realestate.com.au

And while the star is loving trying her hand at interiors, the 33-year-old recently revealed that she’s quitting her role as a weekend weather presenter to spend more time with son Oscar, five, and daughter Billie, two, and newborn twin sons Tom and Darcy.

Bec wants to spend more time with her growing family. Photo: Instagram/becjudd

"I’ve deliberated about it for six months and we need some time together as a family,” the wife of former Aussie Rules player Chris Judd told The Herald Sun.

The media personality doesn't want to "regret" not spending time with her children. Photo: Instagram/becjudd

Bec shared this snap of her and one of the newborn twin boys, Darcy. Photo: Instagram/becjudd

“When I found out I was having twins I thought, 'I’m not sure I can go back to working weekends’”.

RELATED: Baby's first Christmas: Bec Judd's twins get festive
RELATED: Bec Judd shows off incredibly flat stomach in new selfie

The network’s Director of News, Hugh Nailon, said the presenter “will always be part of the Nine News family”, with Bec returning to her Postcards presenting gig once a week on the network from January.

IN PICS: Inside Bec Judd's $1.9 million townhouse.

GALLERY: Bec Judd selling $1.9million townhouse for charity

