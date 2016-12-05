Karl and Sofia's party catch up

Newly single Karl Stefanovic has been photographed spending time with food blogger Sofia Levin in Sydney.

Karl's weekend with blogger

Sofia, 27, who is engaged to her long-term partner Matt John, flew from Melbourne to Sydney for a friend's wedding and made time for the Today host over her five-day visit.

The pair have struck up a "close bond" since meeting through work, a source tells New Idea magazine.

"They were both excited to see each other and be together as much as possible," the magazine quotes the source as saying.

Karl and Sofia diner together at Sydney's Verde restaurant on Thursday, according to staff members.

The following day, Sofia, spent time with Karl at QT Hotel at Bondi. The duo were seen drinking wine on a balcony, joined by Karl's brother Peter Stefanovic and his fiancee, Today show star Sylvia Jeffreys.

Sofia has previously rubbished reports of a romance between her and Karl, insisting there’s “nothing weird” between them.

"We're just friends," the 27-year-old told Woman's Day magazine. "I'm in the middle of planning my wedding!"

"Yes, we FaceTime and text each other," she said, "but I don't believe my relationship with Karl is at all inappropriate - I didn't know him when he was with his wife."

Sofia’s fiancé Matt John has also slammed the rumours, telling the same magazine that the trio are "all friends", and that he’s “hung out with Karl and Sofia together."

Karl and Sofia first met when she appeared on Today earlier this year alongside celebrity chef Luke Mangan.

The food blogger and writer describes herself as a 'freelance food & travel journalist' and columnist and has written for many prestigious publications.

Karl separated from his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn, in October.



Be has approached Karl and Sofia for comment.

