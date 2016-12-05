Did Tim gets handsy with Kate?

Tim Blackwell has come under fire from angry fans who’ve accused him of getting handsy with his married radio co-host Kate Ritchie.

“Is Tim touching your ar*e Kate,” blasted one commenter on an Instagram shot which shows Tim with his hand positioned near his co-star’s bum.

“Friends don't touch a married woman's ass,” raged another.

The pics were taken last month as the Kate, Tim & Marty Show stars celebrated the Melbourne Cup in Sydney.

And the pair have become “inseparable” since meeting on the Nova FM show three years ago, according to a report by Woman’s Day.

"Kate and Tim have become incredibly close,” says a source. “They're best mates and literally inseparable."

Kate and Tim, who has two children with wife Monique, attended the ARIA Awards together last month.

And according to the mag, the former actress spends more time with her work “husband” than she does with her actual husband Stuart, who she married in 2010 and has daughter Mae, two, with.

Be has reached out to Kate's reps for a comment.

