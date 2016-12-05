News

Rachel Weisz pregnant at 48
Did Tim gets handsy with Kate?

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /

Tim Blackwell has come under fire from angry fans who’ve accused him of getting handsy with his married radio co-host Kate Ritchie.

“Is Tim touching your ar*e Kate,” blasted one commenter on an Instagram shot which shows Tim with his hand positioned near his co-star’s bum.

Fans were outraged over this photo. Source: Instagram.

“Friends don't touch a married woman's ass,” raged another.

One of the comments made on social media. Source: Instagram.

Fans were questioning Tim and Kate's closeness.

The pics were taken last month as the Kate, Tim & Marty Show stars celebrated the Melbourne Cup in Sydney.

And the pair have become “inseparable” since meeting on the Nova FM show three years ago, according to a report by Woman’s Day.

Kate and Tim co-host Nova's drive show with Marty Sheargold. Source: Instagram.

"Kate and Tim have become incredibly close,” says a source. “They're best mates and literally inseparable."

Kate and Tim, who has two children with wife Monique, attended the ARIA Awards together last month.

RELATED: Kate Ritchie shuts down divorce chat with one gesture
RELATED: Ritchie still fits in her Summer Bay High School uniform!

Kate with her husband Stuart Webb. Source: Instagram.

And according to the mag, the former actress spends more time with her work “husband” than she does with her actual husband Stuart, who she married in 2010 and has daughter Mae, two, with.

Be has reached out to Kate's reps for a comment.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

