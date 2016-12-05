News

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman on Time's 100 most influential people list
Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman are two very influential people

Bec has salon 'meltdown' amid split talk

Yasmin Vought
Yahoo7 Be /

Bec Hewitt has been pictured looking distraught outside of a Melbourne hair salon.

Bec and Lleyton have been married for 11 years. Source: Getty

The mother-of-three - who has been hit by both split rumours and pregnancy talk in recent weeks - apparently lost it after a root touch-up appointment.

Bec, 33, who is married to tennis ace Lleyton Hewitt, “lost her cool after five hours in the chair getting her roots touched up”, a source tells Woman's Day.

This comes just weeks after the Australian actress denied rumours that her marriage is in turmoil.

Bec has been forced to deny rumours she's pregnant. Source: Getty

On top of that, rumours that she could have baby number four on the way have also been doing the rounds.

The former actress sent fans into a frenzy when she was spotted seemingly hiding her stomach with a newspaper during a family day out in Queensland.

Bec hid her stomach behind a newspaper. Source: Diimex

What’s more, with kids Mia, 11, Cruz, seven and Ava, growing up fast, the 33-year-old reportedly feels like it’s "now or never" to grow their family.

"She felt there would never been a better time, with the three kids settled and happy in Melbourne," a close friend tells Woman's Day.

"Bec has talked about having another baby for ages."

Are Bec and Lleyton expecting baby number four? Source: Instagram

If true, it would certainly be happy news for the pair, who have been forced to fend off repeated split rumours in recent months.

For their part, Bec and Lleyton insist their marriage is as strong as ever.

Lleyton and Bec are parens to Mia, Cruz and Ava. Source: Instagram

Responding to rumours that they argued at this year’s Melbourne Cup, Bec told the Herald Sun, “It disappoints me to think that we cannot go out and enjoy a day with friends without it being sabotaged.

Lleyton also slammed the articles for being “so far away from the truth.”

