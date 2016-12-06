First look at Britney biopic

The Britney Spears biopic is coming... and it's next level.

First look at Lifetime's Britney biopic

In these first look snaps, which were released to celebrate the singer’s 35th birthday on December 2, we get our first look at Australian actress Natasha Bassett in her role as the iconic pop star.

It’s clear form the stills that the two-hour biopic will detail Britney's relationships with both Kevin Federline and Justin Timberlake, as well as her countless style transformations over the years.

According to Lifetime, Britney (working title), will detail the “tumultuous story” of the pop icon’s “rise to fame, fall from grace and eventual triumphant resurrection.”

In one shot from the yet-to-be-released flick, Natasha, 23, poses for a snap with her co-star Nathan Keyes, who plays Justin Timberlake in the movie.

The image, which shows the actress rocking oversized glasses and a crop top, pays homage to Britney’s penchant for baring her midriff in the late ‘90s and early noughties.

But it’s the references to Britney’s tumultuous marriage to Kevin Federline – who she has sons Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, with - that will have viewers glued to their screens.

Dressed in her super-short white lace wedding gown and a wig, Natasha even recreates scenes from their since-leaked wedding video.

However, not everyone is excited about the unauthorized doco, with Britney’s rep confirming the pop star “will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing.”

The movie is expected to premiere on the Lifetime network in 2017.

