Hailey: "My ex likes no makeup"

Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Justin Bieber’s ex Hailey Baldwin certainly knows how to catch a man’s eye, and says her secret is keeping her look natural for the boys.

Speaking to Be, the 20-year-old who has launched her own makeup collection for ModelCo, says her previous boyfriends have always preferred her relatively makeup free.

“I have been told numerous times by someone I was with, that he preferred someone who literally had no makeup on,” she reveals, though doesn't specify which of her former flames she is referring to.

Hailey Baldwin says men prefer women with less makeup. Source: Getty

“I always hear boys say that, whether it’s someone I’m with or friends of mine.”

Sharing her beauty tips for a first date, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin says the goal is to present a look that can be maintained throughout the course of the relationship.

“I think the first time you’re on a date or when you’re with a dude you’re dating that you do like, less is always better,” she explains.

The 20-year-old says "less is more". Source: Instagram

“You don’t want to go see a dude in like a full face and then the next time you guys hang out he wants to go swimming," she says. Hailey pictured here with Justin. Source: Instagram

“You don’t want to go see a dude in like a full face and then the next time you guys hang out he wants to go swimming.”

She says the key to creating a “natural day look”, is using just a hint of mascara and highlighter to enhance facial features.

“I love the highlighters, you can do three different shades,” she says in reference to her own Hailey for ModelCo range.

The spotlight on Hailey was shone brighter than ever before after a photo of her and Justin kissing during New Year’s celebrations was shared by the Sorry hitmaker. Source: Instagram

“Every piece of it has my own personal touch. I also really love the Beauty Balm and the Kiss Pot.”

Hailey famously began dating pop star Justin Bieber at the end of last year before they eventually called it quits a few months later.

And various social media snaps of the couple during their time together show the beauty sporting a barefaced complexion.

The spotlight on Hailey was shone brighter than ever before after a photo of her and Justin kissing during New Year's celebrations was shared by the Sorry hitmaker.

The model often shares makeup free snaps on social media. Source: Instagram

But when speaking to Be this week, Hailey says she would like to keep her future relationships more private, though doesn’t regret the past 12 months.

“I don’t think I ever did anything over the past year on purpose. It was just how my life was at the time and I wasn’t trying to hide anything,” she says.

“I wasn’t ashamed of anything. I wasn’t ashamed of who I was hanging out with and spending my time with.

“I just think going forward, personally I would like to be a little bit more under the radar.”

Hailey is in Australia to promote her new ModelCo cosmetics range. Source: Getty

Hailey Baldwin for ModelCo. Source: Supplied

Hailey Baldwin for ModelCo. Source: Supplied

Hailey Baldwin for ModelCo. Source: Supplied

