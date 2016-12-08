Tim: 'I'm gay and in love'

Tim Dormer has revealed he is in a same-sex relationship with his best mate, bar manager and aspiring actor Ash Toweel.

“I have always been fluid in my sexuality," the Big Brother winner, 32, revealed.

“Even on Big Brother, I talked about my bisexuality and that I’ve always been about people, not the sexuality or gender,” he tells Who magazine.

Admitting he’s “proud” of his relationship, Tim says: “I finally fell in love”.

The reality star reveals he and 27-year-old Ash met a year after the curly-haired personality won Big Brother Australia in 2013, and enjoyed their first spontaneous getaway together in Byron Bay in late 2014.

But while the pair formed a close bond over time, they refrained from telling people their secret, until now.

Following a stint on Big Brother Canada earlier this year, Tim flew back to Australia and told his close circle about his new love.

Being in the confines of the Big Brother house for almost four months without access to the outside world, Tim says he realised what was important to him, and that was his love for Ash.

He has previously been romantically linked to Big Brother Australia co-star Jade Albany, but insisted at the time that there were just friends.

