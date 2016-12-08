News

Tim: 'I'm gay and in love'

Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Tim Dormer has revealed he is in a same-sex relationship with his best mate, bar manager and aspiring actor Ash Toweel.

“I have always been fluid in my sexuality," the Big Brother winner, 32, revealed.

“Even on Big Brother, I talked about my bisexuality and that I’ve always been about people, not the sexuality or gender,” he tells Who magazine.

Tim Dormer has revealed he's in a relationship with Ash Toweel. Source: Instagram

Tim reveals he and 27-year-old Ash met a year after the curly-haired personality won Big Brother Australia in 2013. Source: Instagram


Admitting he’s “proud” of his relationship, Tim says: “I finally fell in love”.

The reality star reveals he and 27-year-old Ash met a year after the curly-haired personality won Big Brother Australia in 2013, and enjoyed their first spontaneous getaway together in Byron Bay in late 2014.

But while the pair formed a close bond over time, they refrained from telling people their secret, until now.

While the pair formed a close bond over time, they refrained from telling people their secret, until now. Source: Instagram


The couple are looking forward to spending Christmas together. Source: Instagram


Following a stint on Big Brother Canada earlier this year, Tim flew back to Australia and told his close circle about his new love.

People have thought of Tim as quite the ladies' man in the past. Source: Getty

Tim after winning Big Brother in 2013. Source: AAP


RELATED: Reality star Tim Dormer reveals career ending email

Being in the confines of the Big Brother house for almost four months without access to the outside world, Tim says he realised what was important to him, and that was his love for Ash.

He has previously been romantically linked to Big Brother Australia co-star Jade Albany, but insisted at the time that there were just friends.

The reality star has previously been romantically linked to Big Brother Australia co-star Jade Albany (R) - the pair pictured with BB housemate Tahan Lew at the 2013 ARIA Awards. Source: Getty

