Jenna reveals what sex with Channing is like

Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know

With looks like theirs, you'd expect their sexual chemistry to be off the charts.

And now Jenna has revealed that Channing is one hell of a lover.

Jenna reveals her and Channing have awesome sex. Photo: Getty Images

“… I’ve always been a very sexual person. We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life],” the actress revealed in the January issue of Cosmopolitan US.

“Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way,” she spilled.

[[img:33466676|caption="We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life]." Photo: Getty Images|size=O]]

The Hollywood couple met on set of the 2006 film Step Up, where their steamy on screen romance blossomed into ever-lasting love off screen.

However, the brunette beauty said her hubby of seven years had a strange way of showing her he was keen to be a relationship with her.

The pair met on set of Step Up 10 years ago. Photo: Instagram/jennaldewan

“It was two nights of being weird. We hadn’t even kissed,” she explained.

“And then he went out partying with a bunch of dancers. His room was right above mine, and he came down drunk with a sombrero on, banging on my door. He was like, ‘I couldn’t stop thinking about you. Let’s do this. I just want to be with you.’ From that point forward, we were together."

Jenna and Channing, both 36-years-old, got engaged in September 2008 and married in July the following year, before having daughter Everly, four.

The loved-up duo have been married for seven years. Photo: Getty Images

The petite mother went on to reveal she’s a Reiki enthusiast, a Japanese technique that uses touch to channel energy from one person to another.

She told Cosmo she likes to use it throughout her daily routine.

“I like to play around,” Jenna said, speaking about the ancient technique - not the bedroom! Although we can imagine it would definitely help relax the couple…

“Chan loves it. He gets all the nice side effects of having a hippie wife,” she said.

