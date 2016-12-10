WATCH: Justin Timberlake surprises school kids

Proving he's one of the good guys, Justin Timberlake decided to drop in and surprise students at Sydney's Newtown Performing Arts School during his recent trip Down Under.

The 35-year-old reached out to the school's Head of Music Christopher Miller to see if he could pop by and give feedback of the student's performances while he was in town promoting his new film Trolls.

“I think he is in a pretty happy place at the moment. He has his beautiful child. Also, he started quite young," Christopher recently told the Today Show.

"He thought, ‘Well, I really want to perhaps give a little back and maybe work with some music students’ and it came to me through Fox Studios. They went with the concept and they know the school, and of course they gave him the email. I looked at it and I looked at it again. I thought, ‘Wow, OK.'"

Unaware of what was happening, the group's reaction is priceless when they realise it's Justin who has walked through the door!

The class then performed for the superstar, who critiqued their work.

Fergus Lupton, who's in year 11 and performed his own song Snow, added he thought he was "dreaming" when he first saw the Lovestoned singer at his school.

“Justin said he would like to put it on the radio which was a big comment,” he said.

“He was so genuine. Justin got into how much he like the lyrics and vulnerability is really important in music. He then went on to say something about the radio.”

