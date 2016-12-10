Kirk Douglas celebrates 100th birthday

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has celebrated his 100th birthday!

Kirk is best known for his work in the films Spartacus and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, and is father to fellow actor Michael Douglas.

The milestone birthday comes after Kirk previously spoke about feeling "lonely" having watched all his friends die before him.

“I am now 100 years old. I read about Hollywood, and I don’t know the people. Where is Burt [Lancaster]? Where is Laurence Olivier? They’re all gone. I miss them. I feel lonely,” he recently told Variety magazine.

Once one of Hollywood's biggest names in 20th century cinema, the centurion admits he has no idea who the big stars of Tinsel Town are these days aside from Michael and his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The urge to act started young for the New Yorker, revealing he felt his first rush while reciting The Red Robin of Spring in kindergarten.

“Something happened when I heard applause. I loved it. I still do,” he previously wrote.

After graduating from university in 1939, Kirk went on to attend film school in 1941, and only five years later made his acting debut in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers.

He has since appeared in over 90 films and TV shows.

Kirk has also previously revealed his favourite films to star in were Ace in the Hole, The Bad and the Beautiful, Act of Love, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and Spartacus.

He was last seen on the screen in the 2008 film Empire State Building Murders.

Happy birthday Kirk!

