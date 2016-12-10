Nicki Minaj's sexy birthday celebrations

Nicki Minaj has shown off her curves while holidaying with boyfriend Meek Mills to celebrate her 34th birthday!

The Anaconda rapper took to Instagram to share envious snaps from her time in the Turks and Caicos Islands, showing off how she likes to vacay in style!

"Lord, I thank you for another year of life. #TurksAndCaicos Birthday vibes. Thanks for the [love] u guys. Right back atcha," Nicki captioned a snap of herself laying on a sun bed in a very revealing swimsuit.

Nicki accessorized her beach look with a pair of killer heels... Because why not!

In another raunch snap, Nicki poses while looking out to sea.

The rapper's boyfriend Meek Mill also took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday, sharing a VERY bootylicious photo of the star.

"On a island wit a pretty lil hitta on her bday @nickiminaj," the hip-hop singer/songwriter wrote.

While it's unclear when the couple first got together, they have had a long history together, with Meek tweeting in 2010, "#MYGOALS 2 GET @NICKIMINAJ B4 SOMEBODY ELSE DO!!!!!!!"

Three years later the pair were seen in Instagram posts together, while a year later Nicki confirmed she broke up with partner of 10 years Safaree Samuels.

Meek was in prison during this time, however rumours started to circulate that Nicki was paying him regular visits.

Even as late as 2015 Nicki still refused to acknowledge she was in a relationship when interviewed by Vogue.

“Sometimes we hang out, and when we hang out, we have fun. [laughs] This is what I want to say about him: People think for some strange reason that we just started becoming friends recently. We’ve been friends for a very, very long time, and he’s been around for a lot of things that I’ve gone through. And that’s all I’ll say about that,” she said.

However shortly afterwards Meek let the cat out of the bag, telling social media followers he and Nicki were an item and that he managed to “bag” her because he was from Philadelphia.

