News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant
Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant

Nicki Minaj's sexy birthday celebrations

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Nicki Minaj has shown off her curves while holidaying with boyfriend Meek Mills to celebrate her 34th birthday!

Nicki Minaj PREGNANT with Nas' Baby!!?
1:27

Nicki Minaj PREGNANT with Nas' Baby!!?
Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
1:55

Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
Nicki Minaj Has BEST Reaction To Drake Flirting With Vanessa Hudgens At 2017 Bil
2:00

Nicki Minaj Has BEST Reaction To Drake Flirting With Vanessa Hudgens At 2017 Bil
Nicki Minaj Throws Shade at Vanessa Hudgens during Drake’s acceptance speech
1:25

Nicki Minaj Throws Shade at Vanessa Hudgens during Drake’s acceptance speech
Miley Cyrus ENDS Feud with Nicki Minaj, But Is It REALLY Over?
2:09

Miley Cyrus ENDS Feud with Nicki Minaj, But Is It REALLY Over?
Pop Icon And Sexy Rapper Nicki Minaj Joins 'Barbershop: The Next Cut'
1:45

Pop Icon And Sexy Rapper Nicki Minaj Joins 'Barbershop: The Next Cut'
Selena Gomez PREGNANT Bride? Justin Bieber Announces QUITTING Music For Good?
16:46

Selena Gomez PREGNANT Bride? Justin Bieber Announces QUITTING Music For Good?
Taylor Swift Gets 9 Nominations And Ends Up In A Twitter Battle
0:42

Taylor Swift Gets 9 Nominations And Ends Up In A Twitter Battle
Remy Ma Shading Nicki Minaj? Peforms Diss Track &amp; Says 'Whole Industry Know That Your Sh*t Is A Wrap' -- Watch
0:32

Remy Ma Shading Nicki Minaj? Peforms Diss Track & Says 'Whole Industry Know That Your Sh*t Is A Wrap' -- Watch
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B SIZZLE In "MotorSport" Video & Fans Can't Handle It
3:10

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B SIZZLE In "MotorSport" Video & Fans Can't Handle It
Nicki Minaj ROBBED Of Over $200K At Beverly Hills Mansion - Sends Beyonce Congra
1:21

Nicki Minaj ROBBED Of Over $200K At Beverly Hills Mansion - Sends Beyonce Congra
Lil Kim Reveals That She Wants To Collaborate With Remy Ma On Nicki Minaj Diss Track

Lil Kim Reveals That She Wants To Collaborate With Remy Ma On Nicki Minaj Diss Track
 

The Anaconda rapper took to Instagram to share envious snaps from her time in the Turks and Caicos Islands, showing off how she likes to vacay in style!

Happy birthday Nicki! Source: Instagram

"Lord, I thank you for another year of life. #TurksAndCaicos Birthday vibes. Thanks for the [love] u guys. Right back atcha," Nicki captioned a snap of herself laying on a sun bed in a very revealing swimsuit.

Nicki accessorized her beach look with a pair of killer heels... Because why not!

In another raunch snap, Nicki poses while looking out to sea.

The rapper's boyfriend Meek Mill also took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday, sharing a VERY bootylicious photo of the star.

Nicki chills out. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

"On a island wit a pretty lil hitta on her bday @nickiminaj," the hip-hop singer/songwriter wrote.

While it's unclear when the couple first got together, they have had a long history together, with Meek tweeting in 2010, "#MYGOALS 2 GET @NICKIMINAJ B4 SOMEBODY ELSE DO!!!!!!!"

Three years later the pair were seen in Instagram posts together, while a year later Nicki confirmed she broke up with partner of 10 years Safaree Samuels.

Meek was in prison during this time, however rumours started to circulate that Nicki was paying him regular visits.

The singer and boyfriend Meek Mills. Source: Getty

The couple aren't afraid of some PDA. Source: Instagram

RELATED: WATCH: Justin Timberlake surprises school kids

RELATED: Tributes flow for Louis' mum

Even as late as 2015 Nicki still refused to acknowledge she was in a relationship when interviewed by Vogue.

“Sometimes we hang out, and when we hang out, we have fun. [laughs] This is what I want to say about him: People think for some strange reason that we just started becoming friends recently. We’ve been friends for a very, very long time, and he’s been around for a lot of things that I’ve gone through. And that’s all I’ll say about that,” she said.

However shortly afterwards Meek let the cat out of the bag, telling social media followers he and Nicki were an item and that he managed to “bag” her because he was from Philadelphia.

Source: Getty

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top