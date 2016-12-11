Louis' brave tribute to his mum

Louis Tomlinson put on a brave face as he performed his debut single live on The X Factor.

The former One Direction star performed the track 'Just Hold On' with DJ Steve Aoki as a tribute to his late mother Johannah Deakin, who passed away on Wednesday after a secret battle with leukaemia.

Speaking after the performance, Simon Cowell told a tearful Louis: "I have to say something to you. I've known you for six years, what you've just done - the bravery.

"I respect you as an artist and I respect you as a person. Your mum was so proud of you Louis and she was so looking forward to this performance. She's watching over you now and you've done her so proud."

The 24-year-old singer bravely took to the stage to perform the track, which features the poignant lyrics: "What do you do when a chapter ends / Do you close the book and never read it again / Where do you go when your story's done / You can be who you were or who you'll become."

The singer took to Twitter after his performance to thank his fans.

He wrote: "That was harder than I ever imagined. I want to thank everyone around me and all of the amazing fans out there that made that so special!

"Feeling so much love around me and my family. Mum would have been so f---ing proud ( sorry for swearing mum) love you!"

Since Johannah's passing, X Factor judge Simon Cowell has taken to the social media site to pay his respects to the mum of seven.

He wrote: "Heartbroken for you @Louis_Tomlinson. Your mum Jay was an incredible person. Sending you all my love."

Whilst former judge Cheryl Fernandez Versini added: "@Louis_Tomlinson my heart breaks for you. I am so sorry. My thoughts are with you and your loved ones at this incredibly tragic time (sic)."

Louis' former bandmates Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne have also posted their own tributes to Johannah on the site.

Liam wrote: "Louis, I'm so sorry for you my brother my heart aches for you, just know I love you the same from a million miles away as i do right next to you. I'm always here for you through everything as you have been for me. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this incredibly sad time I can't begin to imagine what you are all going through. Rip Johanna you are forever in my thoughts (sic)."

Zayn shared: "@Louis_Tomlinson love you bro! All of your family is in my prayers. proud of your strength and know your mum is too x (sic)."

Whilst Niall said: "Very sad news . Louis I love you mate and I'm / all of us are here for you all the way . You're mum was an incredible person . Thinking of you and your family .love from my family to yours.. (sic)"

