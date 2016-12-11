Nicole: Why I adopted

Nicole Kidman has opened up about adopting Connor and Isabella Cruise in a new interview.

Nicole Kidman: 'I always knew I'd adopt'

The 49-year-old, who adopted Isabella, now 24, and Connor, 21, in the '90s with her then-husband Tom Cruise, spoke about the offensive words people say to her about adoption and how she always knew she would adopt.

Speaking with Vogue Australia, Nicole tells of the people who say they "feel bad that [she] couldn't have [her] own children."

The actress, who plays the mother of an Indian boy in search of his birth mother in her new movie, Lion, says she takes offense to that attitude, adding that she didn't know if she could give birth.

"I knew that I was going to have a child and that it didn’t matter [how]," she reveals. "I actually didn’t know if I was ever going to give birth to a child."

Nicole, who ended up having biological children Sunday Rose, eight, and Faith, five, years later with her second husband Keith Urban, said that children were always on the cards.

"I always knew I'd adopt," she tells. "I just always wanted a child."

The actress recently gave some rare insight into what it was like being married to Tom, now 54, saying that her “jaw dropped” when she met the Top Gun star on the set of Days of Thunder.

“A beautiful marriage came out of it and two beautiful children... and the rest is history,” she told People magazine.

“Tom was great, he was so supportive - he moved to Toronto for two months [while she was filming To Die For], he was with me every step of the way and I'm so grateful to him for that.”

Nicole wed Tom in 1990 and the pair adopted two children, Conner and Isabella, during their 10-year marriage.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman on why she can't have it all

RELATED: 'I'm like... what!?: Nicole talks marriage to Tom

Earlier this year, the Moulin Rouge star spoke about her divorce to Tom, telling Red magazine: "I was so young when I got married. I look back now and I'm like, 'What?' You look at Taylor Swift, I mean how old is she? She's 26.

"I had two kids by the time I was 27 and I'd been married for four years. But that's what I wanted."

Nicole got married for the second time in 2006 to country music star Keith Urban.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram