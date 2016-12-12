Susan Olsen 'fired for homophobia'

Susan Olsen, best known for playing Cindy Brady in The Brady Bunch has been fired from her LA-based radio hosting job after allegedly sending a homophobic message to a guest who appeared on the show.

The actress interviewed gay actor Leon Acord-Whiting on her segment Two Chicks Talkin’ Politics, who took to Facebook afterwards to slam her for propagating "wildly irresponsible" and "unprofessional" political views.

And Leon claims she hit back by sending him an expletive-laden direct message, in which she allegedly called in a "f****t."

Now, LA Talk Radio has confirmed her dismissal, sharing a statement on Facebook reassuring fans of its support for the LGBT community and zero-tolerance stance on homophobia.

"LA Talk Radio takes pride in its close and collaborative relationship with the LGBT community, and will continue to provide a home for those who have hopeful and positive messages of togetherness and tolerance to share with our listeners," they wrote.

"We will not tolerate hateful speech by anyone associated with our radio station and have severed our ties with a host that veered off the direction in which we are going."

The nasty feud first kicked off when Leon posted a Facebook rant about Susan.

"It is wildly irresponsible for LA Talk Radio to allow a Trump fanatic to co-host one of their programs, where she can spew her idiotic lies unchecked,” he wrote. “(Being a liberal and a patriot are mutually exclusive? Hillary is causing the protests & hate crimes? The Koran is a political tract," he wrote.

"As much as I love [co-host] Sheena Metal, I think LA Talk Radio needs to give 'Cindy Brady' her walking papers. I will not listen to or appear on any shows there from this point forward until she's gone.

"This isn't just disagreeing on, say, tax plans or foreign policy. Susan Olsen spreads outrageous misinformation & it is dangerous and unprofessional."

Susan then reportedly sent Leon a direct message saying he was "the biggest f****t a*s in the world", a "true piece of s**t" and that she hoped he would meet his karma "slowly and painfully".

In a public Facebook post, she wrote: "This is the little piece of human waste. He blocked himself from me before I could even get one hit in. If you can find him, please send him my love."

After it was announced Susan was fired from the radio show, Leon took to Facebook to claim that "justice" being served.

"Getting fired is never a happy event, even when the person deserves it," he wrote.

"This is less a victory, more a badly needed course correction. I can't express enough my appreciation for everyone's support the past few days. I merely sounded the alarm. It was ALL of US, working TOGETHER, who made justice happen. Thank YOU for restoring a little of my faith in power of democracy."

