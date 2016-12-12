News

Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know

Neville Longbottom's engaged!

Yasmin Vought
Yahoo7 Be /

Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis is engaged to his girlfriend-of-ten-months.

The 27-year-old actor proposed to event planner Angela Jones last month, TMZ reports.

In a snap from the pair's big day, Angela is wearing her engagement ring at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, where Matthew reportedly proposed.

The moment after Matthew proposed. Source: Instagram

Matthew shot to fame as the nerdy Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter. Source: Warner Bros/Roadshow

Indeed, Angela has been sporting her glitzy diamond engagement ring since as early as November 13, judging by this cute snap of the couple...

The actor proposed to the event planner last month. Source: Getty

Check out that bling! Source: Getty

Matthew, who shot to fame as nerdy Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise, reportedly met his future wife at a Wizarding World event at Universal Studios in Orlando in January, where she works.

This comes as Matthew recently got nostalgic about his Harry Potter child star days.

The actor saw the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child last month and found the two-part play transported him back to being a fan of author J.K. Rowling's wizarding series.

Sharing a picture of himself and some of the cast from the play, he wrote to Instagram: "A giant congratulations and an even bigger thank you to these guys and the rest of the cast of #CursedChild.

Matt recently met the cast of Cursed Child (a Harry Potter play). Source: Instagram

"To be in the movies was a dream come true but it became work and I forgot what it was to be a fan a long time ago. However, over the last two nights I was able to enjoy the world of 'Harry Potter' once again.

"To lose myself in a story so rich and so powerful and, more importantly, that I had nothing to do with was truly magical. I felt like I was nine years old again, discovering it all for the first time and it is very, very special."

Matthew's career kicked off on the popular Harry Potter series. Source: Warner Bros/Roadshow

