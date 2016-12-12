Neville Longbottom's engaged!

Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis is engaged to his girlfriend-of-ten-months.

The 27-year-old actor proposed to event planner Angela Jones last month, TMZ reports.

In a snap from the pair's big day, Angela is wearing her engagement ring at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, where Matthew reportedly proposed.

Indeed, Angela has been sporting her glitzy diamond engagement ring since as early as November 13, judging by this cute snap of the couple...

Matthew, who shot to fame as nerdy Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise, reportedly met his future wife at a Wizarding World event at Universal Studios in Orlando in January, where she works.

This comes as Matthew recently got nostalgic about his Harry Potter child star days.

The actor saw the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child last month and found the two-part play transported him back to being a fan of author J.K. Rowling's wizarding series.

Sharing a picture of himself and some of the cast from the play, he wrote to Instagram: "A giant congratulations and an even bigger thank you to these guys and the rest of the cast of #CursedChild.

RELATED: Harry Potter fans rejoice: there's going to be a real life Hogwarts

RELATED: You have to see this Harry Potter themed wedding

"To be in the movies was a dream come true but it became work and I forgot what it was to be a fan a long time ago. However, over the last two nights I was able to enjoy the world of 'Harry Potter' once again.

"To lose myself in a story so rich and so powerful and, more importantly, that I had nothing to do with was truly magical. I felt like I was nine years old again, discovering it all for the first time and it is very, very special."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram