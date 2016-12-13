Meghan hits back at trolls

Since first being linked to boyfriend Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle has found herself being subjected to a torrent of online abuse.

Now the 35-year-old has taken a stand against social media trolls, addressing the racism she’s experienced in a powerful essay.

Opening up about the struggles she’s faced as a biracial woman in America, in the letter for Elle magazine, the actress explained she’s managed to “draw her own box.”

“'What are you?' A question I get asked every week of my life, often every day,” Meghan, whose father is Caucasian and mum African American, opened the essay.

“I'm half black and half white,” the actress said proudly, adding that her mixed race heritage “may have created a grey area” surrounding her self-identification, but that she’s come to embrace that and is now “a strong, confident mixed-race woman”.

However, the brunette beauty said it took her a long time to beat the stereotypes, especially those in acting.

“I wasn't black enough for the black roles and I wasn't white enough for the white ones, leaving me somewhere in the middle as the ethnic chameleon who couldn't book a job,” Meghan wrote.

“This is precisely why Suits stole my heart. It's the Goldilocks of my acting career – where finally I was just right.”

The producers of the Netflix series wanted to keep her character Rachel Zane as authentic as possible.

But in Season 2, when they cast African-American actor Wendell Pierce as Rachel’s father Robert, the trolls came out in full force.

“I remember the tweets when that first episode of the Zane family aired, they ran the gamut from: 'Why would they make her dad black? She's not black' to 'Ew, she's black? I used to think she was hot,'” the blogger recalled.

She added: “The reaction was unexpected, but speaks of the undercurrent of racism that is so prevalent, especially within America.”

However, Meghan says she’s managed to surpass online bullies by creating her own identity.

“You push for colour-blind casting, you draw your own box … you create the identity you want for yourself, just as my ancestors did when they were given their freedom,” she said.

The inspirational essay comes two months Harry issued an uncharacteristic statement urging the haters to leave his girlfriend alone, stating that he was “worried” and “deeply disappointed” he was not able to “protect” Meghan from the “wave of abuse and harassment.”

The spokesperson hoped the haters would “pause and reflect” before striking again, warning “this is not a game — it is her life and his.”

