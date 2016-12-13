Kim and Kanye's make-or-break Xmas?

News

Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
The 36-year-old is allegedly feeling "conflicted" over whether to stay in her marriage and is currently living separately from Kanye.

However, the reality star will hold off from making a decision until after Christmas when she's sure Kanye is fully recovered, reports the Daily Mail.

Kim and Kanye pictured earlier this year. Source: Getty Images.

"It's just been a very difficult time for her," says a source of the star, who was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October.

"She wasn't even recovered from the ordeal she had been through and then he [Kanye] goes crazy and takes all the attention off of her."

Kanye and Kim with their two kids. Source: Getty Images.

The source also claims that Kanye had been recovering at the couple's Bel Air mansion since his hospital release on December 1, while Kim has been staying with her mum Kris Jenner in Calabasas.

"Kim is really concerned about him and wants him to be well but the thing is, she's still recovering herself and it would be nice if she had a partner who was able to take care of her," the insider adds.

Will Kim leave Kanye after Christmas.? Source: Instagram.

The rapper resurfaced for the first time since he was hospitalised on December 9 at an art exhibition.

RELATED: Kanye's meltdown: Kim 'asked for a break'
RELATED: Kim shares unseen Saint pics

Kanye made his first public appearance since his hospitalisation last week. Source: Instagram.

Artist Giovanni Bassan broke the news on Instagram, sharing a snap of Kanye, 39, sitting on a chair with the caption, “K s in da house.”

It was his first public appearance since his breakdown on November 21.

