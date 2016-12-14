News

Kylie Minogue 'very happy' being single
Kylie Minogue thinks she was 'deluded' while with ex

Matthew McConaughey's weirdest interview yet

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /

Matthew McConaughey has out-Matthew McConaughey'ed himself in his latest candid interview.

The Dallas Buyers Club star spoke about sex, movie roles and life lessons in a no holds barred Playboy Q&A.

He addressed THAT infamous bongo-playing incident, where he was literally caught with his pants down by police after his neighbours complained about his drum playing.

The actor was charged for possession of marijuana and taken to jail but says he has "no regrets" about the incident.

Matthew McConaughey gave a tell-all interview with Playboy. Source: Getty Images.

"My first call was to my mother. I was feeling guilty because I was not raised to be in jail. What’s wrong with beating on your drums in your birthday suit? I have no regrets about the way I got there," he said.

"But what’s the lesson? Shut the window that has the beautiful scent of jasmine blowing in because it’s two in the morning and you might wake a neighbour."

The actor was arrested in 1999. Source: Supplied.

The 47-year-old also gave a revealing confession on how his dad schooled him on sex education as a teenager.

"I think I was 14 when Dad and I had our birds-and-bees talk," he explained.

"He goes, ‘Hey, buddy, drop your pants. Let’s see what you got. OK, now these right here? They’re what really make a baby. And this little guy is where the semen comes out. I’m sure the old shower head’s hit it a few times when you were playing with yourself and it felt great’.

"It was a man-to-man, son-to-dad talk. It was really cool and kind of took taboos off things."

Matthew and his wife Camila Alves. Source: Getty Images.

Matthew then said how his own experience with Playboy magazine growing up left him confused by the female anatomy.

“All I’d ever seen was Playboy photos of women standing up," he said.

"They never exposed labia and stuff, so I always thought the vagina faced east-west. I got there and I’m like, 'Where is it?' The next four inches down took me longer than the first hour, because now I’m going, 'Uh-oh, have I skipped it?'

"Three hours later, I learned that it faces north-south and she was like, ‘Come on, come on.’ I was wonderfully, innocently misinformed."

Matthew and Camila with their three children. Source: Getty Images.

Matthew married model Camila Alves in 2012 and insists he's been entirely monogamous throughout their relationship.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey awkward response about Charlize Theron
RELATED: Matthew McConaughey dressed as Adele is everything

"I have been very faithful with my wife, very selfishly," he admits.

"I like being under her spell. I don't want to break that spell."

The pair share three children, two sons named Levi and Livingston and a daughter called Vida.

