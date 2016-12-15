2016 was crap for everyone except for Bruno Mars, who struck gold and got to perform at Super Bowl, the 2016 Victoria's Secret runway and Carpool Karaoke.

Bruno dominates Carpool Karaoke

The funk singer belted out his most-famous hits, including 24K Magic, Locked Out of Heaven and, of course, Uptown Funk.

During the ride, James asked Bruno to try on different caps to prove he can pull any hat off.

And he did.

James also pointed out a flaw from Bruno's song Versace On The Floor.

He said the lyrics "Now I unzip the back to watch it fall" (in reference to taking off a girl's clothes) were inaccurate.

"When I get home with my wife, and she says, ‘Can you undo this,’ it takes me, I’m going to say a good four to six minutes," he explained.

"In which time all romance is gone—and then you’ve got the Spanx. You ignored the Spanx in this song.”

Bruno then joked the 'Spanx' version would be in the remix.

The Just The Way You Are singer is just the latest in a long line of celebs who've joined James for Carpool Karaoke.

Lady Gaga, Madonna, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and loads more have slayed in the show.

