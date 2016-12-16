News

Someone DID take a pregnancy test on The Bachelor

Yasmin Vought
Yahoo7 Be /

Bachelor fans went into meltdown earlier this year over claims a “positive pregnancy test” had been found in the mansion.

And while producers denied the reports, contestant Sasha Zhuravlyova has now revealed that whilst competing for the heart of Richie Strahan, one of the hopefuls did indeed take a test!

“One girl did a pregnancy test during the series,” the 31-year-old told Daily Mail Australia. “The girls went to a pharmacy to get a pregnancy test for her as her period was late."

Sasha left the show in August 2016, after Richie sent her packing. Source: Network Ten

Richie didn't have a chance to get intimate with any of the girls, says Sasha. Source: Network Ten

The model, who is mostly remembered for munching on a rose on the reality TV series, went onto explain that the pregnancy test was negative, so they all just moved on.

But while it’s tempting to assume that Richie, 31, got it on with this mystery girl while she was living in the mansion, Sasha says that simply wasn't possible.

“If we had a chance to sleep with anyone, we would!” she confessed, adding that she was a “horny mother**ker”.

Well, no wonder this happened...

Sasha went on to explain that whenever Richie was around, the producers were watching. So unless you were comfortable having sex while they lingered, there was no hanky panky.

This comes after NW Magazine reported earlier this year that the crew had found a pregnancy test in the Bachie mansion during filming.

Richie and Alex fell in love on The Bachelor. Source: Network Ten

RELATED: Georgia's first appearance since mum's death

RELATED: Georgia Love gushes over 'amazingly supportive' beau Lee

A source told the mag at the time: “Everyone lost their minds when a crew member discovered the test.”

But the producers said in a statement: “Warner Bros can confirm that there is no truth to this story. There was no positive pregnancy test found at the mansion.”

