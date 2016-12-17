Ruby and Jess' first Christmas

Ruby Rose and girlfriend Jessica Origliasso are set to spend their first Christmas together since rekindling their romance this year.

The Veronicas singer Jessica has revealed that her 30-year-old actress love will be jetting to Australia from the US just in time for the festive occasion.

"She is going to be flying out here in a few days and we are going to be spending some time with my family and her family," the 31-year-old tells The Daily Telegraph.

There's no doubt that the pair's romance is going from strength to strength after they went public with their relationship last month, ahead of release of The Veronicas On Your Side music video.

Taking to Instagram just last week, Ruby shared a photo of her and Jess, cosying up for the camera.

With simply a love-heart emoji used in the caption section, Ruby let the pair's affection speak for itself in the sweet snap.

Meanwhile when The Veronicas' music video was released last month, Jess made no secret of the fact that she loved working with her girl on the project.

She said: "Ruby Rose is known for creating powerful and intensely affecting work and being given the opportunity to collaborate with her artistic force has been an incredible experience, both personally and professionally".

“Lisa and I have always been drawn to unconventional and honest story telling through our music; Ruby brought this to the forefront in our video for 'On Your Side'.

Meanwhile Ruby said: “When I first heard the song I was drawn to the lyrics. Some songs tell the first chapter of a story others only tell the last but here I was listening to a full narrative of someone’s sincere experience with love. It stood out to me and like any great narrative you wanted to know what was going to happen next.

“Some months later when the girls spoke about making a video it occurred to me they had never done an entirely narrative based video. One without the use of singing to camera.

“I felt compelled to write a short film for it and see what they thought."

