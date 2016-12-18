News

Rachel Weisz pregnant at 48
Rachel Weisz pregnant at 48

Leah Remini: ‘Tom Cruise thinks I’m the devil’

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Be /

Leah Remini says Tom Cruise thinks she’s the “devil” after leaving Scientology.

The Kings of Queens actress left the controversial church in 2013 after being a member for more than 30 years, but she says she’s lost friends, including the Top Gun actor, because of it.

Leah Remini. Source: Getty

“He thinks I’m the devil,” the 46-year-old said in a recent interview on Larry King Now.

“Tom and most Scientologists, all Scientologists, are taught to believe that people like me are literally the devil, that we mean them harm.

Leah says she thinks Tom is delusional. Source: Getty

And when asked if she thinks the 54-year-old actor is delusional she said: "I could say that about myself at the time.

"I didn’t want to look. I didn’t want to believe that what I’ve been involved in my whole life was a lie, that it was damaging and hurting people. Yeah, you can say I was delusional."

But she believes the Mission Impossible is “well aware” the church “defrauds people”.

“Tom is very well-aware of what is Scientology, truthfully,” she continued.

“He is very well-aware that it’s an organisation that is defrauding people out of their lives.

“But in his heart, I believe he believes it.”

Leah joined the church at just nine years old, but started questioning things when she attended Tom’s wedding to Katie Holmes in 2006 and asked where Scientology leader David Miscavige’s wife Shelley was.

Leah hugging Tom at Collateral premiere in 2004. Source: Getty

Katie and Tom with their daughter Suri, nine. Photo: Getty

At that time, Shelley had not been seen in years, and many people in the church were not happy with her after Tom and Katie’s “wedding of the century,” and she was presented with a “knowledge report” (i.e. a documented grievance) filed against her by the bride herself, Katie Holmes.

“I was dismayed at the behaviour of Leah Remini during the events leading up to our wedding and our wedding,” Katie wrote. “The behaviour as a guest, a friend, was very upsetting.”

Leah claims she was forced to undergo hours of ‘auditing’, hours of interrogations, and was also fined tens of thousands of dollars for her remark.

Katie and Leah have since left the church and put their differences behind them.

Last year, the Dawson Creek actress - who divorced Tom in 2012 - released a statement saying: “I regret having upset Leah in the past and wish her only the best in the future.”

“I’m smiling because it almost makes me want to cry,’ Leah said on Good Morning America afterwards.

“It makes me emotional because at the time that Katie and this particular crew were writing reports, it caused me a lot of pain, being reprogrammed. So at the time I was fighting with her — I guess for the lack of the better word — within the church, and now I know really what she was going through.”

