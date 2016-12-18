Sam and Phoebe on their ‘competitive’ unborn bub

It’s not long until Sam and Phoebe Burgess will become parents for the first time.

And the cute couple – who married last year – reckon they know what their little one’s personality is going to be like already!

27-year-old Phoebe, who is seven months pregnant, tells Stellar magazine: “We’re going to have a cheeky and competitive child.”

And Sam, who plays for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, says it’s because both of them are so spirited.

“Phoebe is extremely competitive and I’m exactly the same,” he tells the publication.

“We get on like a house on fire, except when there’s sport involved and we’re competing against each other.

“Me and my brothers were hitting a few balls, and she could hit the ball better than any of us. She was about six months pregnant at the time, she’s a bit of an athlete.”

But the usually private sportsman jokes that his wife is a joy to be around most of the time.

“She’s really a joy to be around – 95 per cent of the time,” he jokes.

“I’ve really enjoyed being her support through this because she is a huge support for me in my career.

“Phoebe is an amazing woman… The way she’s dealt with the pregnancy has been fantastic, as all women do, I’m sure.”

Speaking to Be on the Dally M red carpet in September, the couple expressed their joy and excitement for impending parenthood.

“It’s so exciting, it’s probably the most exciting thing that we have done," Phoebe told Be.

"But we are loving it. Every day is exciting. It's great and we can’t wait. A few more months to go, I’m five months now, baby is due end of January, February, we can’t wait to meet it.”

With Sam being one of four boys, and Phoebe also having a sister, the glam couple have revealed they've already gotten their fair share of parenting tips from loved ones.

“Don’t expect anything, just roll with it and give them all your love and make sure they are healthy and happy, that’s about it,” Phoebe said, while Sam is opting for a more laid back approach at fatherhood.

“Just feed them and let them sleep. Keep it simple – that’s what I’m going to go by," he added.

Phoebe also admitted that while she's yet to start "nesting", she's confident they will have everything sorted in time for the baby's arrival.

“I haven’t started nesting yet," Phoebe said before adding, "I’m waiting for Sam to go over to England to play in the Four Nations and then I’m going to get my sister and my mum in and we’re going to nest. Half blue, half pink!”

“I’ll come back to a nursery. The house will be a nursery, I’m looking forward to that,” Sam also quipped.

The loved-up couple have decided not to find out whether they're having a boy or a girl until the very end, with Phoebe saying they want it to a "big surprise".

"I think it will get us through to the end," she added.

