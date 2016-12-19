News

Rebel Wilson's pizza party

Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Rebel Wilson is certainly taking a well-deserved break while back home in Australia, enjoying some down time during a takeaway pizza run recently.

The 36-year-old Pitch Perfect actress was recently spotted carrying several pizza boxes and soft drink bottles while out and about with her sister.

Opting for a cool and casual ensemble, she wore a black and white striped T-shirt, teamed with a pair of black trousers.

Rebel Wilson was recently spotted during a takeaway run in Australia. Source: Mega

Rebel with her sister, Annachi. Source: Mega.

With her golden locks pulled back in a ponytail, she propped a black cap on her head, while shading her eyes with a pair of cool shades.

Adding a splash of colour to her look, the media personality slipped her feet into a pair of pink shoes.

Meanwhile her sister was also casually dressed on the day.

The sisters were photographed buying pizza while Rebel was down under. Source: Mega.

Rebel has been spending time in Oz over the silly season. Source: Mega.

The actress prove she's human like the rest of us with her order of pizza. Source: Mega.

She wore a grey T-shirt featuring blue and red panels, teamed with a pair of ripped blue jeans.

Annarchi was seen holding onto the takeaway pizza boxes, while Rebel took care of some takeaway bags and two bottles of CocaCola.

Rebel is based in the US, but flies to Australia to spend time with her family. Source: Mega.

Although she wore a hat and sunnies, the star was still recognisable. Source: Mega.

Source: Mega.

Rebel was all smiles around her sibling.Source: Mega.

