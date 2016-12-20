News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deirde Fidge Bachelor in Paradise recap episode 5
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

Kanye's 'secret' sex tape

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /

Kanye West allegedly fell out with family members after a relative threatened to leak a sex tape of him.

SCANDALOUS Details About Donald Trump Jr.'s Rumored Affair With This Reality Sta
3:04

SCANDALOUS Details About Donald Trump Jr.'s Rumored Affair With This Reality Sta
Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
Man on DIY ski chair gets towed down Somerset high street
0:41

Man on DIY ski chair gets towed down Somerset high street
Watch man on DIY ski chair get towed by quad bike
1:20

Watch man on DIY ski chair get towed by quad bike
Karlie Kloss Left Taylor Swift's Squad to Hang Out with the Enemy, Kanye West??
2:15

Karlie Kloss Left Taylor Swift's Squad to Hang Out with the Enemy, Kanye West??
Huge waves crash over house in Cornwall
0:48

Huge waves crash over house in Cornwall
Storm Emma brings big waves to Cornish coast
0:54

Storm Emma brings big waves to Cornish coast
Gold Statue of Harvey Weinstein With His 'Casting Couch' Appears Near Oscars Venue
1:02

Gold Statue of Harvey Weinstein With His 'Casting Couch' Appears Near Oscars Venue
Police officers caught having snowball fight
1:46

Police officers caught having snowball fight
'Jesus Christ Superstar Live': John Legend Rehearsing
0:31

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live': John Legend Rehearsing
Dua Lipa Receives DEATH THREATS from Taylor Swift Fans for This HARMLESS Reason
2:00

Dua Lipa Receives DEATH THREATS from Taylor Swift Fans for This HARMLESS Reason
The most outrageous Oscar moments in history
3:05

The most outrageous Oscar moments in history
 

The rapper reportedly paid around £200,000 (AU $342,012) to pay off the family member, according to Kanye's cousin Lawrence Franklin.

Lawrence claims the family member got hold of the sex tape after Kanye gave them old of his old laptops as a gift in 2012.

Kanye West. Source: Getty Images.

"I was at my aunt’s house when the family member who had the laptop called me, a friend of his, and my uncle to the kitchen where he opened the laptop to show a video of Kanye in clear view having sex with a fair-skinned black woman," Lawrence told Mail Online.

The relative reportedly accepted £200,000 to hand in the only copy of the tape and also had to undergo a lie detector test.

Lawrence said Kanye began to distance himself from relatives following the incident, which caused a "huge rift" in the family.

Kanye began to lose trust in family members after the alleged sex tape incident. Source: Getty Images.

"The sex tape episode started his decline - he stopped trusting people," he explained.

"At the end of the day if a member of your family had taken you for a quarter of a million dollars - so they can complete their own ambitions - who can you trust within your circle?"

Lawrence adds that Yeezy's song Real Friends is based on the incident.

"I had a cousin that stole my laptop that I was f*****g bitches on. Paid that n***a 250 thousand just to get it from him. Real friends... Huh?," are lyrics in the song.

RELATED: Kanye resurfaces after hospitalisation
RELATED: Kanye West's 911 ‘psychiatric emergency’ call released

Kim has been married to Kim since 2014. Source: Getty Images.

The tape was allegedly made before he met his wife, Kim Kardashian, in 2012.

The pair got married in May 2014 and share two children, North and Saint.

They were photographed together over the weekend for the first time since Kanye's rumoured psychotic episode in November, amid rumours of a marriage breakdown.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top