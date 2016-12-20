Kanye's 'secret' sex tape

Kanye West allegedly fell out with family members after a relative threatened to leak a sex tape of him.

The rapper reportedly paid around £200,000 (AU $342,012) to pay off the family member, according to Kanye's cousin Lawrence Franklin.

Lawrence claims the family member got hold of the sex tape after Kanye gave them old of his old laptops as a gift in 2012.

"I was at my aunt’s house when the family member who had the laptop called me, a friend of his, and my uncle to the kitchen where he opened the laptop to show a video of Kanye in clear view having sex with a fair-skinned black woman," Lawrence told Mail Online.

The relative reportedly accepted £200,000 to hand in the only copy of the tape and also had to undergo a lie detector test.

Lawrence said Kanye began to distance himself from relatives following the incident, which caused a "huge rift" in the family.

"The sex tape episode started his decline - he stopped trusting people," he explained.

"At the end of the day if a member of your family had taken you for a quarter of a million dollars - so they can complete their own ambitions - who can you trust within your circle?"

Lawrence adds that Yeezy's song Real Friends is based on the incident.

"I had a cousin that stole my laptop that I was f*****g bitches on. Paid that n***a 250 thousand just to get it from him. Real friends... Huh?," are lyrics in the song.

The tape was allegedly made before he met his wife, Kim Kardashian, in 2012.

The pair got married in May 2014 and share two children, North and Saint.

They were photographed together over the weekend for the first time since Kanye's rumoured psychotic episode in November, amid rumours of a marriage breakdown.

