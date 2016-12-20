Skye slammed on Instagram

Skye Wheatley has come under fire from her Instagram users for her dramatic change in looks.

The Big Brother star - who has had two boob jobs and rhinoplasty since appearing on Big Brother in 2014 - was blasted by fans for drastically changing her appearance.

"I'm devastated... I absolutely loved your nose before. It was perfect for your face. You no longer look like 'Skye'," wrote girlie5555Nooo of her latest post.

Tamataweiss commented: "I am confused why you want to look like someone else? You have lost your identity now. I used to love following you, now when you come up in my news feeds I don't recognise you. Sadly I'm going to unfollow now."

Dianne.michele added: "You don't look like yourself anymore."

Another user, Uncha1nedmel0dy, wrote: "Stop with the injections. You don't need them and your face just looks weird."

Skye has been open about receiving plastic surgery in the past, and recently opened up to Be about undergoing rhinoplasty.

The 22-year-old had length taken out of her nose and also had her nostrils shrunk in the procedure.

"When I woke up from surgery it was really painful because obviously I had just had my face half ripped up,” she tells Be in an exclusive chat.

"The surgeon took most of the cartilage out my tip because it was really long and when you looked down at my face from a particular angle, it looked like a witch's nose.

"My nostrils were flared and I just wanted my them brought in and down."

Skye has had a complete body transformation since rising to fame on Big Brother in 2014.

In 2015, she travelled to Thailand for a boob job to fix her uneven breasts, hoping to go from an A and C cup to DD, but she was horrified when she removed the bandages and discovered she'd been left with what she describes as a "double bubble" in her right boob.

But despite her botched surgery, the Aussie beauty says she's happy with the way she looks and won't be having any work done in the near future, including surgery to correct her boobs.

