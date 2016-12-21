Margot's mum 'walks her down aisle'

Margot Robbie's mum Sarie Kessler reportedly walked her daughter down the aisle at her wedding over the weekend.

The actress wed her long-term beau Tom Ackerley in a romantic wedding in Byron Bay but it is unconfirmed whether her father, Doug Robbie, was invited.

The 26-year-old star allegedly lost touch with her father, a sugarcane tycoon who lives on the Gold Coast, after he left her and her three siblings when they were younger.

“Anya [Margot’s sister] and Margot don’t want to know him,” a source told New Idea earlier this year.

"Anya will let him see his grandson Sebby [now nine years old] every now and then, but she's not bothered about seeing him."

While he reportedly paid for Margot and her siblings - Cameron, Lachlan and Anya - to attend privates schools, it's claimed his kids went weeks without speaking to him.

"He put them through private school at Somerset College, but he could never give them the time and attention as he was never at home," says the insider.

"They never got a chance to be that close. He gave them money insider. He'd be inconsistent, weeks would go by without a call or visit, then he'd ring out of the blue."

In an interview with The Sun in March, Margot revealed: “I’m not like him at all".

Whereas in an interview with GQ in 2014, the Wolf of Wall Street star said of her mum Sarie Kessler: “My mum is the sweetest person on the Earth, and if I turned into her, I wouldn’t be that upset at all; in fact, it would be an honour.”

Margot shared a photo from her own Instagram account yesterday flaunting a diamond ring on THAT finger.

According to The Northern Star, the golden couple served pizza and an Aussie-style BBQ at their casual do and topped it off with Coco Pops for dessert.

RELATED: Margot shows off diamond ring

RELATED: REVEALED! Why Margot Robbie disowned her sugarcane tycoon dad

The blonde beauty reportedly looked ravishing in an old fashioned cream-coloured lace bridal gown and had just over a hundred of her closest family and friends, 16 of which made up the pair’s bridal party.

Margot and Tom met three years ago on the set of World War II drama Suite Française while filming in France.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram