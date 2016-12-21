News

Lena: 'I wish I had an abortion'

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be /

Lena Dunham’s latest podcast has sent the internet into a frenzy after revealing she wishes she had an abortion.

The 30-year-old actress clarified she hasn’t had an abortion but wishes she had in order to help other women fight the “stigma around this issue”.

Lena Dunham: "I haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had." Photo: Getty Images

The Girls star made the controversial statement during the Women Of The Hour podcast episode called Choice, in which she opened the segment with: “I have a confession to make”.

Lena kept her fans on the edge of their seats for 14 minutes till dropping her big confession.

The actress is an avid supporter of women's reproductive rights. Photo: Getty Images

"One day, when I was visiting a Planned Parenthood in Texas a few years ago, a young girl walked up to me and asked me if I’d like to be a part of her project in which women share their stories of abortions," she said.

"I sort of jumped,” she continued, adding that she wanted to “make it really clear” to the woman and her listeners that she hadn’t had an abortion.

Lena's controversial statement angered listeners around the world. Photo: Instagram

But in that moment, Lena said she “realised then that even I was carrying within myself stigma around this issue. Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt it was important that people know I was unblemished in this department."

The actress concluded the episode by stating: "Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had".

RELATED: Lena Dunham opens up about suffering painful disorder
RELATED: Lena Dunham's sister talks gender identity struggle

Her comment attracted mixed reactions, given there are many women around the world who do not support abortions and wish they could conceive a child but cannot.

People took to Twitter to voice their outrage about the host’s strong statement:







