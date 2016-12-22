Chloe Lattanizi has shared a strange apology to fans after she posted a dirty picture sent to her by a follower.

Chloe Lattanzi apologises for dirty pic

The 30-year-old daughter of Olivia Newton-John originally shared the explicit photo to her Instagram account, writing that he sender was a "perverted f****r" before quickly deleting the post.

"I'm so tired of these disgusting perverts assaulting my eyes. The only penis I want to see is my fiancé's," Chloe wrote before she explained how she ended up with the photo in the first place.

"I was nice to a fan, and then he starts harassing me with pictures of d***s. Women, if men do this to U don't let em get away with it. Gross! Perverted! (sic). If you send me this stuff I will expose you. It's not OK.

"I didn't have time to expose all the other pervs. But sending a clear message. U send this. I'll expose you," she added.

After deleting the photo then posted a video of an apology to followers, using the deer filter from Snapchat so that her voice was high-pitched.

"Took down the d*** pic. I was just tired of it and wanted to expose the b*****d," she captioned the video.

"Now I realize I violated you. You shouldn't have to see what I saw! I'm so sorry I didn't think it through. I love u guys. I violated your eyes I apologize. I'll just block these dudes. I love u. Just wanted girls to know you. Can stand up for yourself."

Chloe became engaged to James Driskill in 2012, with the couple reportedly hoping to get married this year.

Chloe has previously credited James to helping her overcome her battle with anorexia after they started dating in 2009.

