News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'secret' wedding
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'secret' wedding

Gigi 'rejects' Zayn's proposal

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /

Zayn Malik reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid, but she turned him down because she "didn't feel ready".

Zayn Malik is SCARY Thin, Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics - DR
7:26

Zayn Malik is SCARY Thin, Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics - DR
Zayn Malik Fans SCARED That His Eating Disorder Has Returned
1:39

Zayn Malik Fans SCARED That His Eating Disorder Has Returned
Jake Paul GOES OFF on His Ex Girlfriend, Perrie Edwards Reacts to Zayn &amp; Gigi's Anniversary DR
6:28

Jake Paul GOES OFF on His Ex Girlfriend, Perrie Edwards Reacts to Zayn & Gigi's Anniversary DR
Gigi Hadid Bringing Back Jorts?! -JS
6:09

Gigi Hadid Bringing Back Jorts?! -JS
Gigi Hadid Caught Fighting With The Weeknd & Opens Up About Thyroid Disease
1:51

Gigi Hadid Caught Fighting With The Weeknd & Opens Up About Thyroid Disease
Taylor Swift Shares Her LOVE For BFF Gigi Hadid
1:48

Taylor Swift Shares Her LOVE For BFF Gigi Hadid
Taylor Swift Has Been SECRETLY Dating This British Actor
1:46

Taylor Swift Has Been SECRETLY Dating This British Actor
Celebs At The CFDAs
1:30

Celebs At The CFDAs
Selena Gomez Hints A NEW SONG On Twitter!
2:01

Selena Gomez Hints A NEW SONG On Twitter!
The Weeknd Spotted Back With Bella Hadid After Selena Gomez Split
1:01

The Weeknd Spotted Back With Bella Hadid After Selena Gomez Split
Bella Hadid Secretly ADDED to 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Lineup!?
1:48

Bella Hadid Secretly ADDED to 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Lineup!?
Bella Hadid Suffers Wardrobe FAIL At 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
1:43

Bella Hadid Suffers Wardrobe FAIL At 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
 

It was revealed Gigi, 21, said no because she wasn't ready for the lifetime commitment.

"She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down," a source told Life & Style magazine.

"She's seen her mum go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 per cent sure Zayn's the one before she makes a lifetime commitment."

Gigi allegedly turned down Zayn's marriage proposal. Source: Getty Images.

The pair have been dating for just over a year and got together just months after he ended his engagement to his ex, Perrie Edwards.

Zayn ended his four-year relationship with Perrie over text, prompting her to write the vengeful tune Shout Out To My Ex with her band Little Mix.

The pair have been dating since November 2015. Source: Getty Images.

The final lyrics were toned down, although they still don’t paint Zayn in the most flattering light: "Heard he in love with some other chick, yeah that hurt me I admit ... I hope she gettin’ better sex, hope she ain’t fakin’ it like I did, took four long years to call it quits, forget that boy I’m over it.”

Gigi was allegedly left fuming after Shout Out To My Ex was released.

Zayn's ex Perrie Edwards, Source: Getty Images.

"Gigi wishes Perrie would just move on and leave her and Zayn alone. She thinks the song and the lyrics are immature," a source told Hollywood Life.

"Zayn has heard the original lyrics and was surprised with how harsh they were. He understands that Perrie is free to vent and write about whatever and whomever she wants, but obviously he isn’t a fan of the song."

RELATED: The ultimate burn lyric Perrie wrote for Zayn and Gigi
RELATED: Gigi slams Zayn's 'immature' ex Perrie!

"She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot," an insider said. Source: Getty Images.

Zayn and Gigi reportedly met at a Victoria's Secret party last year, and began dating soon after.

The Pillowtalk singer said of his lady love: "She's a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She's quite classy and that. She's not, like, arrogant in any way, she's confident."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top