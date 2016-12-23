Gigi 'rejects' Zayn's proposal

Zayn Malik reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid, but she turned him down because she "didn't feel ready".

It was revealed Gigi, 21, said no because she wasn't ready for the lifetime commitment.

"She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down," a source told Life & Style magazine.

"She's seen her mum go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 per cent sure Zayn's the one before she makes a lifetime commitment."

The pair have been dating for just over a year and got together just months after he ended his engagement to his ex, Perrie Edwards.

Zayn ended his four-year relationship with Perrie over text, prompting her to write the vengeful tune Shout Out To My Ex with her band Little Mix.

The final lyrics were toned down, although they still don’t paint Zayn in the most flattering light: "Heard he in love with some other chick, yeah that hurt me I admit ... I hope she gettin’ better sex, hope she ain’t fakin’ it like I did, took four long years to call it quits, forget that boy I’m over it.”

Gigi was allegedly left fuming after Shout Out To My Ex was released.

"Gigi wishes Perrie would just move on and leave her and Zayn alone. She thinks the song and the lyrics are immature," a source told Hollywood Life.

"Zayn has heard the original lyrics and was surprised with how harsh they were. He understands that Perrie is free to vent and write about whatever and whomever she wants, but obviously he isn’t a fan of the song."

RELATED: The ultimate burn lyric Perrie wrote for Zayn and Gigi

RELATED: Gigi slams Zayn's 'immature' ex Perrie!

Zayn and Gigi reportedly met at a Victoria's Secret party last year, and began dating soon after.

The Pillowtalk singer said of his lady love: "She's a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She's quite classy and that. She's not, like, arrogant in any way, she's confident."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram