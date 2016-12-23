News

All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
All the times MKR's Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot

Jen and Jake's sexy getaway

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /

Jennifer Hawkins and Jake Wall have shared a series of snaps celebrating the one-year anniversary of their brainchild Sesión Tequila.

The pair headed out on a yacht for the day and posted photos of their sun-filled adventures on Instagram.

"Celebrating one year since we launched @sesiontequila... It's so crazy to think that a dream we had three yrs ago is now reality," Jen wrote.

The genetically blessed duo recently celebrated the first birthday of their tequila, Sesión. Source: Instagram.

"This woman, her smile & vibe is infectious! It's the weekend, enjoy it with the ones you love," Jake wrote. Source: Instagram.

Too cute! Source: Instagram.

A sexy ad promoting their tequila. Source: Instagram.

"This year has been a full on (ups and down) and Sesiòn tequila winning a gold medal at the world liquor awards was definitely a highlight! Congrats team."

Sailing around in style on a yacht called 'Komotion', the duo took their team out to reward them for a successful year.

The couple launched their spirit, Sesión, which means session in Spanish, last December.

Celebrating their success with friends. Source: Instagram.

Jen letting her hair down. Source: Instagram.

The former Miss Universe said her and her hubby were involved every step of the way in the production of the spirit from cutting the piñas to holding epic tasting sessions.

"We went all the way over to Mexico to visit the actual distillery," she said to Be.

"We met everybody that works in the distillery, and everybody actually cuts the piñas. Jake even cut the piñas with thongs on but they were worried he'd cut his foot off".

Kicking back on a yacht with a close pal. Source: Instagram.

Causing a 'komotion'. Source: Instagram.

"Walking through the @sesiontequila agave fields in the valley of Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico," said Jake. Source: Instagram.

Jake recently shared a photo of him and Jen from their travels in Mexico.

"A pinch me moment. Walking through the @sesiontequila agave fields in the valley of Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico and stopping to just look around and breathe it all in...," he captioned.

Jen revealed she has a soft spot for the alcoholic beverage.

"I definitely look after myself, I put the hard yards in and have a healthy lifestyle the majority of the time, but life is boring if you don't have a vice - and tequila is my vice," she spilled.

Jen celebrating the silly season with a cheeky drink. Source: Instagram.

One year down with Sesión. Source: Instagram.

In other exciting news, Jen and Jake have nearly completed their muti-million dollar new home in Newport.

They purchased the block of land for 2014 for $4 million.

They knocked down the pre-existing home on the site and have spent around $2 million on their new home.

Jen has previously opened up about her passion for project development.

RELATED: Jennifer Hawkins' mind-blowing house
RELATED: 'Each to their own': Jennifer Hawkins defends cosmetic surgery

Jen checking out her new pool. Source: Instagram.

"I find it thrilling," she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"In the beginning it was an investment thing, investing my money wisely, it was the right thing to do when I was jumping into this industry," she said.

"Then the design side really attracted me and I find it really enjoyable, to be honest."

