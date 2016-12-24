Carrie Fisher stable after massive heart attack

Carrie Fisher's brother says she's in stable condition

Carrie Fisher is in a stable condition after suffering a medical emergency on a flight Friday.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press she was "out of emergency" and stabilized at a LA hospital Friday afternoon.

He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.

The Star Wars star suffered medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately upon landing in Los Angeles around noon Friday, according to reports citing anonymous sources.

TMZ first reported the incident and said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack and passengers were doing CPR on Carrie.

Carrie's publicists and reps for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, have not spoken out.

