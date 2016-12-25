News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman on Time's 100 most influential people list
Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman are two very influential people

J-Lo 'dating' Drake

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be /

Move over Beyonce and Jay Z because Hollywood's next power couple might just be Jennifer Lopez and Drake!

Kylie Jenner Drops BOLD New Cosmetics Collab With THIS Sister
1:53

Kylie Jenner Drops BOLD New Cosmetics Collab With THIS Sister
Did Camila Cabello's Famous Friends FORGET About Her 21st Birthday!!?
2:06

Did Camila Cabello's Famous Friends FORGET About Her 21st Birthday!!?
Taylor Swift Confirms Camila Cabello &amp; Charli XCX as 'Reputation' Tour Opening Acts -JS
5:13

Taylor Swift Confirms Camila Cabello & Charli XCX as 'Reputation' Tour Opening Acts -JS
What's REALLY Going On With Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's Relationship
2:48

What's REALLY Going On With Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's Relationship
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
1:32

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
Taylor Swift SQUASHES Selena Gomez Feud Rumors in Instagram Video
1:55

Taylor Swift SQUASHES Selena Gomez Feud Rumors in Instagram Video
Selena Gomez's SUPER Expensive Birthday Gift for Justin Bieber, Tyga FIGHTING for Kylie Jenner DR
8:51

Selena Gomez's SUPER Expensive Birthday Gift for Justin Bieber, Tyga FIGHTING for Kylie Jenner DR
Nicki Minaj Has BEST Reaction To Drake Flirting With Vanessa Hudgens At 2017 Bil
2:00

Nicki Minaj Has BEST Reaction To Drake Flirting With Vanessa Hudgens At 2017 Bil
Beyonce's 36th Birthday Cake Cost HOW Much?!
1:55

Beyonce's 36th Birthday Cake Cost HOW Much?!
Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris Make Amends After Hiddleswift Breakup?
1:36

Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris Make Amends After Hiddleswift Breakup?
Rihanna and Drake Have Some Unfinished ROMANTIC Business
2:07

Rihanna and Drake Have Some Unfinished ROMANTIC Business
Nicki Minaj Throws Shade at Vanessa Hudgens during Drake’s acceptance speech
1:25

Nicki Minaj Throws Shade at Vanessa Hudgens during Drake’s acceptance speech
 

The Jenny From The Block and Hotline Bling hitmakers are reportedly making more than just sweet sweet music together.... they're dating!

J-Lo is reportedly "smitten" with Drake. Photo: Getty Images

According to The Sun, the singers have been involved romantic involved for a few weeks now.

“Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item,” a source was quoted as saying.

Drake has reportedly been seeing J-Lo for weeks. Photo: Photo: Getty Images

“They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten.”

There’s a 17-year age gap between the duo, with Drake having recently turned 30 and J-Lo aged 47, but according to the the source, it doesn’t phase the love birds at all.

The surprising relationship news comes two months after Drake and his on-off ex Rihanna called it quits and rumours have it she’s pretty peeved about the new pair.

"Rihanna is very unhappy about the whole thing." Photo: Getty Images

“People in Rihanna’s circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing,” the source said, adding “Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.”

The latina pop star also just came out of a four-year long relationship with backup dancer Caspar Smart in the middle of this year.

It seems the pair are taking advantage of their newly single status and have been keeping each other company in the recent weeks.

Jenny and Casper broke up midyear after four years of dating. Photo: Getty Images

The Sun reports the One Dance rapper paid Jenny a visit in Las Vegas at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino twice in one week.

RELATED: The proof that Tay and Drake are making sweet music
RELATED: Mariah Carey throws shade at Jennifer Lopez

One week ago, the brunette beauty posted a selfie of her and Drake beaming with smiles and snuggling up backstage with the caption: “Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE”.

J-Lo posted this selfie of her and Drake to Instagram last week. Photo: Instagram

The pair are yet to comment on their relationship status.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top