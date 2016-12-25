J-Lo 'dating' Drake

Move over Beyonce and Jay Z because Hollywood's next power couple might just be Jennifer Lopez and Drake!

The Jenny From The Block and Hotline Bling hitmakers are reportedly making more than just sweet sweet music together.... they're dating!

According to The Sun, the singers have been involved romantic involved for a few weeks now.

“Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item,” a source was quoted as saying.

“They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten.”

There’s a 17-year age gap between the duo, with Drake having recently turned 30 and J-Lo aged 47, but according to the the source, it doesn’t phase the love birds at all.

The surprising relationship news comes two months after Drake and his on-off ex Rihanna called it quits and rumours have it she’s pretty peeved about the new pair.

“People in Rihanna’s circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing,” the source said, adding “Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.”

The latina pop star also just came out of a four-year long relationship with backup dancer Caspar Smart in the middle of this year.

It seems the pair are taking advantage of their newly single status and have been keeping each other company in the recent weeks.

The Sun reports the One Dance rapper paid Jenny a visit in Las Vegas at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino twice in one week.

One week ago, the brunette beauty posted a selfie of her and Drake beaming with smiles and snuggling up backstage with the caption: “Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE”.

The pair are yet to comment on their relationship status.

