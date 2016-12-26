As a tribute to the late George Michael, we rounded up the singer's top five tunes.

George Michael's greatest hits

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

"Wake me up before you go-go / Don't leave me hanging on like a yo-yo," have got to be some of the catchiest lyrics of our time. The break-out song for Wham! (band members included George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley) propelled them to worldwide fame and was voted Britain's 13th favourite 1980s number one. Impressive.

Careless Whisper

The singer was only 17 when he penned this iconic tune alongside Andrew Ridgeley. It was the first single George released as a solo artist (even though he was still in Wham! at the time). It became an instant success and reached number one in nearly 25 countries. And the famous saxophone solo part is nothing short of amazing.

Faith

George released Faith in 1988 from his debut solo album. It was the top-selling single of the year, according to Billboard, cementing his status as a successful solo singer.

Last Christmas

Without a doubt, one of the most-played Christmas songs of all time. The song was written when George still belonged to Wham! and shot to number two on the charts.

RELATED: Cute Frenchie shamelessly bops along to Wham

RELATED: Stars Who Died In 2016

Freedom 90!

The song pays tribute to Michael's past success with Wham! while acknowledging the new chapter of his solo career. The film clip for the song featured supermodels Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford and became an instant classic.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram