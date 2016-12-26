News

Deirde Fidge Bachelor in Paradise recap episode 5
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

George Michael's greatest hits

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be

As a tribute to the late George Michael, we rounded up the singer's top five tunes.

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
"Wake me up before you go-go / Don't leave me hanging on like a yo-yo," have got to be some of the catchiest lyrics of our time. The break-out song for Wham! (band members included George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley) propelled them to worldwide fame and was voted Britain's 13th favourite 1980s number one. Impressive.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in Wham!. Source: Getty Images.

Careless Whisper
The singer was only 17 when he penned this iconic tune alongside Andrew Ridgeley. It was the first single George released as a solo artist (even though he was still in Wham! at the time). It became an instant success and reached number one in nearly 25 countries. And the famous saxophone solo part is nothing short of amazing.

Faith
George released Faith in 1988 from his debut solo album. It was the top-selling single of the year, according to Billboard, cementing his status as a successful solo singer.

Gotta have faith, faith, faith... Source: Getty Images.

Last Christmas
Without a doubt, one of the most-played Christmas songs of all time. The song was written when George still belonged to Wham! and shot to number two on the charts.

Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford were in the film clip for Freedom. Source: Getty Images.

Freedom 90!
The song pays tribute to Michael's past success with Wham! while acknowledging the new chapter of his solo career. The film clip for the song featured supermodels Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford and became an instant classic.

