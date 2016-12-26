Sarah Michelle's George Michael tribute blunder

News

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman are two very influential people

Allison Yee
Allison Yee

In the wake of George Michael’s sad death, there’s been a flood of celebrities paying their respects to the singer.

But in the rush of heartfelt tributes, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar probably should have paused before she hit the tweet button on this:

SMG tweeted her sadness at Boy George's death. Source: Twitter

The actress was forced to frantically backpedal after a serious case of mistaken identity saw her pay her respects to the still very much alive singer, Boy George.



While SMG was quick to delete her mistaken tweet, she wasn’t quick enough with fans sympathising with her mistake - and paying her out for it.

The actress accidentally tweeted the death of the wrong singer. Photo: Getty images

SMG deleted her original tweet about the death of Boy George (left) and corrected herself with a tribute to George Michael (right). Photo: Getty images









Lesson to all - check before you tweet!

