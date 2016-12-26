Sarah Michelle's George Michael tribute blunder

In the wake of George Michael’s sad death, there’s been a flood of celebrities paying their respects to the singer.
RELATED:Stars pay tribute to George Michael
RELATED: George Michael's greatest hits
But in the rush of heartfelt tributes, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar probably should have paused before she hit the tweet button on this:
The actress was forced to frantically backpedal after a serious case of mistaken identity saw her pay her respects to the still very much alive singer, Boy George.
While SMG was quick to delete her mistaken tweet, she wasn’t quick enough with fans sympathising with her mistake - and paying her out for it.
Lesson to all - check before you tweet!
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram