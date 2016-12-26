In the wake of George Michael’s sad death, there’s been a flood of celebrities paying their respects to the singer.

Sarah Michelle's George Michael tribute blunder

But in the rush of heartfelt tributes, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar probably should have paused before she hit the tweet button on this:

The actress was forced to frantically backpedal after a serious case of mistaken identity saw her pay her respects to the still very much alive singer, Boy George.

Just as sad when you get the correct information- #ripGeorgeMichael thank you to everyone who corrected me- it's still so sad — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 25, 2016

While SMG was quick to delete her mistaken tweet, she wasn’t quick enough with fans sympathising with her mistake - and paying her out for it.

@SarahMGellar I just hope you aren't prophetic... we still have 6 days of 2016 left. — James Donnelly (@Jayke1981) December 25, 2016

@SarahMGellar never mind...easy mistake, it's so sad :-( x — Nicola ❤ Howe (@Nicola_Howe) December 25, 2016

@SarahMGellar Don't worry Sarah Jessica Parker, I think it went by largely unnoticed. #georgemichael — Josh Sweet (@joshsweettweets) December 26, 2016

Lesson to all - check before you tweet!

