WATCH: George Michael in the first Carpool Karaoke

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke is as popular as ever now, but it may have never been without the help of George Michael.

George, who passed away on Christmas Day aged 53, was the first pop star to drive around singing with the now late night talk show show host back in 2011.

James and George in 2011. Source: BBC

In the lighthearted skit, the comedian and superstar wear matching outfits while driving around, with George asking James why he can't go to the charity event Comic Relief with him.

"Because you're a joke George, it's embarrassing, I can't walk into comic relief with you! Comic relief is about helping people like you!" James responds in jest to George.

James then tries to make amends with George who pretends to look up-set, putting on I'm Your Man by Wham!, the band George first found fame in.

George was the first pop star to join James. Source: BBC

The pair sing along to I'm Your Man by Wham! Source: BBC

The pair then happily sing along to the hit, and that is how the original Carpool Karaoke was born!

After news broke of his passing, George's ex-manager Michael Lippman claimed the Wham! singer died as a result of 'heart failure', according to new reports.

George Michael. Source: Getty Images.

Michael Lippman, far left, with George Michael, second from right, in 1991. Source: Getty

Lippman saying he is "devastated," at the loss.

He received a call on Christmas morning notifying him that Michael had been found at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire, "in bed, lying peacefully" and there was "no foul play whatsoever."

The death by heart failure was unexpected, he said.

On Monday, the man behind hits such as Faith and Listen Without prejudice was confirmed dead after his publicist released the news in a statement.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," it read.

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

George, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, sold more than 100 million albums throughout his 40-year career.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgely in Wham! Source: Getty Images.

George Michael. Source: Getty Images.

