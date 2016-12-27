News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know
Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know

Kim denies her marriage is over

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still very much together after recent rumours suggested the rapper was told to stay away from the annual Kardashian Christmas party.

Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
Watch man on DIY ski chair get towed by quad bike
1:20

Watch man on DIY ski chair get towed by quad bike
Karlie Kloss Left Taylor Swift's Squad to Hang Out with the Enemy, Kanye West??
2:15

Karlie Kloss Left Taylor Swift's Squad to Hang Out with the Enemy, Kanye West??
Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
2:11

Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
Getting Ready for 'Glam Masters.' How the Show Came to Be! | Diana Madison
2:30

Getting Ready for 'Glam Masters.' How the Show Came to Be! | Diana Madison
Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
1:32

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
Kim Kardashian RESPONDS to Kylie Jenner's Very FIRST Full Photo of Baby Stormi
2:14

Kim Kardashian RESPONDS to Kylie Jenner's Very FIRST Full Photo of Baby Stormi
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
1:32

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
Huge waves crash over house in Cornwall
0:48

Huge waves crash over house in Cornwall
Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's sexy Tokyo minidress is straight from Kim Kardashian's closet
1:32

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's sexy Tokyo minidress is straight from Kim Kardashian's closet
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Kendall Jenner and Rob's Body Image Issues on 'Revenge Body'
1:53

Khloe Kardashian Discusses Kendall Jenner and Rob's Body Image Issues on 'Revenge Body'
Police officers caught having snowball fight
1:46

Police officers caught having snowball fight
 

Reports have been swirling that the couple have called it quits after a turbulent 2016 with sources saying the outlook on their marriage looked 'bleak' after Kim as spotted without her wedding ring at the family's party after "ordering" Kanye to stay away.

Kim and Kanye are still together. Source: Getty Images.

However, a spokesperson for the reality star refuted the reports, saying the father-of-two did attend the festive get-together.

"The story is false. Kanye was at the party," they told MailOnline.

Despite not having made a return to her own social media accounts since she was held at gunpoint during a terrifying robbery in Paris back in October, Kim was made an appearance on her sister's Snapchat stories sporting a lip ring at the Christmas do which featured a performance from John Legend.

Over the weekend The Sun reported that the 36-year-old had asked her husband not to attend the event hosted by her mother Kris Jenner.

Kim made an appearance on Khloe's Snapchat at the party. Source: Snapchat

Kim sported a lip ring at the party, but reportedly no wedding ring. Source: Snapchat

Source: Getty Images.

RELATED: Kim's BFF shuts down divorce talk

RELATED: Kanye's meltdown: Kim 'asked for a break'

“She didn’t want Kanye at her mum’s Christmas bash this year, as she felt it was the first time she could really let her hair down,” the insider told the publication.

However according to the news outlet, Kanye defied her orders and showed up shortly after midnight.

The couple were spotted on Friday night taking three-year-old daughter North to a performance of the Nutcracker ballet at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top