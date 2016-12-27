Kim denies her marriage is over

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still very much together after recent rumours suggested the rapper was told to stay away from the annual Kardashian Christmas party.

Reports have been swirling that the couple have called it quits after a turbulent 2016 with sources saying the outlook on their marriage looked 'bleak' after Kim as spotted without her wedding ring at the family's party after "ordering" Kanye to stay away.

However, a spokesperson for the reality star refuted the reports, saying the father-of-two did attend the festive get-together.

"The story is false. Kanye was at the party," they told MailOnline.

Despite not having made a return to her own social media accounts since she was held at gunpoint during a terrifying robbery in Paris back in October, Kim was made an appearance on her sister's Snapchat stories sporting a lip ring at the Christmas do which featured a performance from John Legend.

Over the weekend The Sun reported that the 36-year-old had asked her husband not to attend the event hosted by her mother Kris Jenner.

“She didn’t want Kanye at her mum’s Christmas bash this year, as she felt it was the first time she could really let her hair down,” the insider told the publication.

However according to the news outlet, Kanye defied her orders and showed up shortly after midnight.

The couple were spotted on Friday night taking three-year-old daughter North to a performance of the Nutcracker ballet at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

