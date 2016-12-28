Margot's permanent wedding reminder

It's a day they say a bride never forgets, and now it seems Margot Robbie has made sure her wedding guests will always rememeber her big day too.

After marrying long-time love Tom Ackerley in a top secret Bryon Bay ceremony last week, the 26-year-old has been pictured tattooing her wedding date on some of her closest friends on social media.

The Suicide Squad star was snapped, tattoo gun in hand, marking her friends with 19 in Roman numerals which is the date she tied the knot with Tom.

The couple, who first started dating in 2013, said 'I Do' in front of a handful of close family and friends on the NSW North Coast early last week and have since been celebrating their newfound marital status.

Margot took to Instagram amid ongoing reports she and Tom had married in secret to announce the news, sharing a photo of her kissing her new husband while showing off her impressive diamond ring.

Of course this isn't the first time Margot has tattooed her friends, also giving her Suicide Squad co-stars matching, permanent reminders of their time together on the movie.

Dressed as her character Harley Quinn, Margot inked fellow Australian actor Jai Courtenay and model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne, while Will Smith opted to remain tattoo-free.

RELATED: Margot shows off diamond ring

RELATED: Margot wears mum's wedding gown

However it didn't all go as planned with Margot botching the tattoo of one of the cast assistants, ironically writing “SWAD” instead of the intentionally misspelled “SKWAD” everyone else had inked on them!

"Picture what a 4-year-old would draw and stick it on your fridge. That's kind of one of my tattoos," Margot told ET about the mementos.

"Like little stick figures."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram