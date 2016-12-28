They've been married for nearly six and have four children together but Bec and Chris Judd still can't keep their hands to themselves!

Bec and Chris Judd's beach PDA

The couple, who will celebrate their wedding anniversary on New Years Eve, packed on the PDA while enjoying a day at the beach during a recent holiday in Noosa.

Bec and Chris weren't afraid to show off their affection for one another while standing on the sand, with the 33-year-old mother-of-four wrapping an arm around the former AFL player and giving him a kiss.

Bec even got a bit cheeky with Chris, placing a hand on his backside before going in for another smooch!

Having welcomed twins Tom and Darcy three months ago, the busy parents enjoyed the beach outing with five-year-old son Oscar and two-year-old daughter Billie.

Bec showed off her impressive post-baby body in a backless black one-piece, while Chris wasn't missed in bright blue swim shorts.

The pair were also seen going for a dip in the water with a boogie board with their two eldest kids, before returning to the sand to play with Oscar and Billie.

Noosa holds a special place in the family's hearts, with Chris writing about visiting the Queensland tourist hotspot in the early years of his relationship with the Channel Nine weather presenter after first hooking up in 2002.

"When Bec and I started going out, she and I would go up there together, and soon enough she loved it just as much as my family. Even from my teenage years, I’d thought Noosa would be just the place to propose," Chris wrote in Inside: The Autobiography.

He also shared details about the 2009 proposal, saying he popped the question in their hotel room before heading to dinner at their favourite restaurant Lindoni's, adding that they are "'utterly committed" to making their marriage work.

